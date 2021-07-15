Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipettes and Pipettors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098412/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pipette Tips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic Pipettes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Pipettes and Pipettors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$265.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Glass Pipettes Segment to Record -2.3% CAGR
In the global Glass Pipettes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$56.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$275.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a -2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pipette Tips by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pipette Tips by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipette Tips by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipettes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Plastic Pipettes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipettes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Pipettes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass Pipettes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Pipettes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Pipettors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mechanical Pipettors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Pipettors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Pipettors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronic Pipettors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Pipettors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Competition
EXHIBIT 1: Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Pipettes
and Pipettors in the US: 2020E
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Manufacturers of Pipettes and Pipettors in
the European Academic Sector: 2020E
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes,
Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical
Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and Pipettors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes
and Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic
Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic
Pipettors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes,
Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Pipettes and Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Laboratory Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes
and Pipettors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes
and Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic
Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic
Pipettors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes,
Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes
and Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pipettes and
Pipettors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pipettes and
Pipettors by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes,
Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Pipettes and Pipettors
by Product Segment - Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass
Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors and Electronic Pipettors Markets -
