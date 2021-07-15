Global Car Rental Business Market to Reach $89.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Rental Business Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374720/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Airport, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$35.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Airport segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Car Rental Business market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc.
- Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- Europcar Mobility Group
- Rent-A-Wreck of America, Inc.
- Sixt AG
- The Hertz Corporation
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
As Covid-19 Pandemic Decimates the Demand, Car Rental Business
Market Set to Incur Huge Losses in 2020
EXHIBIT 1: Monthly Change in International Tourist Arrivals for
January, February, & March 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Global Travel &Tourism Industry Revenues (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Flight Departures in First Week of April 2020 &
2019
Battered Global Travel & Tourism Industry Steals All Hope From
Car Rental Businesses
An Introduction to Car Rental Business
Evolution of Rent-A-Car Concept Over the Years
Fleet Ownership Patterns: A Review
Classification of Car Rental Business by Location & Sector
Car Rental Business by Location
Car Rental Business by Sector
Car Rental Business: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 4: World Car Rental Business Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
High Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 5: World Car Rental Business Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada,
USA, Japan, and Europe
COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All
Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Car Rental Business
Sector
EXHIBIT 6: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Car Rental Market: A Diverse Playfield
Leading Car Rental Firms across Regional Markets
Emphasis on Innovative Strategies
Personalized Offers and Specialized Services
Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach
Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers
End-to-End Customer Support Remains Major Focus Area
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Gather Steam
Recent Market Activity
Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Shared Mobility Service
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid
Environment
Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance
IoT Holds Positive Ramifications for Car Rental Automation
AI Identified as the New Transformative Vehicle
Convenient Bookings and Innovative Payment Options
Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds
Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Rental
Business
EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total
Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics
Cloud-Based Car Rental Software: The Latest ’Tech’ Innovation
Medical Tourism, Overseas Education, and Large Sporting Events:
Among Prominent Demand Drivers
EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of International Student Enrolments (in %)
by Country for the Year 2018
Key Medical Tourism Destinations by Region
Select Most Attended Sporting Events in the World
Young Travelers to Provide Traction to Car Rental Business
Apprehensions Remain High on Revival of Luxury Car Rental Market
Issues & Challenges
Rise of Car Sharing Throws Up Biggest Challenge to Traditional
Rent-A-Car Market
Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes
Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises
Car Manufacturers
Power Companies
Micromobility: Another Fast Emerging ?Muscular? Competitor
Apprehensions Over Hidden and Additional Costs Among Cost Wary
and Cost Conscious Consumers
A Note on Additional Charges Levied In Addition to Base Rental
Charges
Growing Role of Video Conferencing and Digital Technologies in
Business Communication
