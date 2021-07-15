Global Polymeric Foams Market to Reach $121.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymeric Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374684/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Polymeric Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



PVC Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global PVC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 161 Featured)



Abriso-Jiffy NV

Achilles Corporation

American Excelsior Company

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Boyd Corporation

Carpenter Company

Covestro AG

Dow, Inc.

Eurofoam GmbH

Foampartner, Inc.

FXI

Huntsman International LLC

JSP Corporation

Kaneka corporation

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Recticel

Rogers Corporation

SABIC

Sealed Air Corporation

Sekisui Alveo AG

SIMONA AMERICA Industries

Sonoco Products Company

Synthos S.A.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

The Woodbridge Group®

Toray Industries, Inc

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Vita Cellular Foams (UK) Limited

Zotefoams PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374684/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

With All Major End-Use Industries Collapsing Like a House of

Cards, Polymeric Foams to Record Double Digit Decline in

Global Revenues

EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Expected Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 5: Global Consumer Electronics Industry (In US$

Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles)

An Introduction to Polymeric Foams

Types of Polymeric Foams

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polyurethane Foams Represent A Key Segment

Building & Construction: The Leading End-Use Segment

Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polymer Foams in Building & Construction: Long-Term Growth

Outlook Remains Promising

EXHIBIT 7: Global Insulation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Insulation Market by Product Type (in %) for

2020E

Construction Industry: A Critical Indicator of Demand Trends in

Polymeric Foams Market

Infrastructure Projects Also Vital for Growth of Polymeric

Foams Market

EXHIBIT 9: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

EXHIBIT 10: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for

Insulating Technologies

Compliance with Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets: A Key Factor

Influencing Growth

Need for Energy Efficient Buildings Supports Building

Insulation Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Type

(%): 2020E

Building Renovations to Boost Demand for Polymer Foam Insulation

Trend towards Green Buildings Augurs Well for Polymer Foams Market

Polymer Foams in Furniture Market: Residential & Commercial

Construction Activity to Set Demand Trends

COVID-19 Outbreak Dents Prospects in Furniture Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide:

2020E

Mattresses: A Key Market for Polymer Foams

EXHIBIT 13: Global Mattresses Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

2019, 2022 & 2025

Specialty Mattresses Market Presents Growth Opportunity for

Polymer Foams Market

Latex Bedding Finds Preference over Air and Memory Foam Beds

Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow

Polymer Foams in Packaging Applications Gain Traction

EXHIBIT 14: Global Protective Packaging Market by End-Use

(in %) for 2020E

Polymeric Foams in Seating: Potential for Growth

Safety & Comfort Critical Factors Influencing Automotive Foams

Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E

EXHIBIT 16: US Automotive Foams Market by Application (in %)

for 2020E

COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams

EXHIBIT 17: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to

Spur Growth in Automotive Foams Market: World Automobile

Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

FoamPartner Supplies Innovative PU Foams for Rinspeed AG?s

Concept Car, microSNAP

Specially Engineered Foams for EV Batteries Offer Several Benefits

Saint-Gobain Introduces NextGen PU Compression Pad Materials

for EV Batteries

Aerospace: A High Potential End-Use Vertical

Eco-Friendly Alternatives Find Prominence

Blowing Agents: A Major Consideration for Polymer Foam Industry

Use of Polymer Foams in Drug Delivery Systems: An Emerging Area

Use Cases in Drug Delivery

A Review of Select Product Segments

Polyurethane Foam Dominates Polymeric Foam Market

EXHIBIT 18: Global Polyurethane Production Volume Breakdown

(in %) by Product Category for 2020E

EXHIBIT 19: Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use

Application (2020)

EXHIBIT 20: World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type

(2020)

EXHIBIT 21: World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)

China and Asia-Pacific Lead Consumption of PU Foams

Myriad Applications of Rigid & Flexible Foams Drive Market

Adoption

Flexible PU Foam Renders High-Quality Cushioning

Key Benefits of Flexible PU Foam in Select Applications:

A Snapshot

Rigid PU Foam Renders Top-Class Insulation

EXHIBIT 22: Global Polyurethane Foams Market Volume Sales

(in %) by Type (2020)

EXHIBIT 23: Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Geographic Region

(2020)

EXHIBIT 24: Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Type (2020)

Polyurethane Innovations and Advancements Foster Growth

PU Foams, Offering Lightweight & Durability Benefits, Gain

Traction in Aerospace Sector

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage

in Buildings to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 25: Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E

EXHIBIT 26: Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Production

Volume Breakdown by Geographic Region (2020)

Closed Cell Spray Foam: The Widely Used SPF Variant

Open Cell Spray Foam: Ideal for Less Demanding Applications

Microcellular PU Foam: Demand for Lightweight Materials to Fuel

Growth

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

EXHIBIT 27: Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-

Use Sector (in %) for 2020

Polyolefin Foams: Opportunities in Sports Goods & Automotive

Applications

EXHIBIT 28: Global Polyolefin Foams Market Breakdown by Demand

(%) by Foam Type (2020)

EXHIBIT 29: Global Polyolefin Foams Market by End-Use

Application (2020)

Polypropylene Foams Market: Overview

EXHIBIT 30: Global Polypropylene Foams Market by End-Use

Application (2020)

Polyethylene Foams: Diverse Applications to Sustain Market

Expansion

EXHIBIT 31: Global Polyethylene Foams Market by End-Use

Application (2020)

Innovations Drive Growth in Polymeric Foams Market

Novel PU Recycling Technique Emerges

Search for Sustainable Chemicals for Application in

Nanocomposite PU Foams on the Rise

Polyols (Plant Oil) Based PUFs Garner Attention

Biodegradable SMP Foams Hold Potential for Use as a Hemostatic

Solution

Novel Spray Foam Insulation Offers Various Benefits

Carbon Nanotube Foams and Nanocellular Polymer Hold Immense

Potential



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polystyrene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polystyrene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PVC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyolefin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyolefin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyolefin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resin Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Furniture &

Bedding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Furniture & Bedding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture & Bedding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Rail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Immediate Market Prospects Remain Sluggish for the US Polymeric

Foam Market

Market Opportunities to Re-Emerge in Post COVID-19 Environment

Construction Sector: Prominent Consumer of Polymer Foams

EXHIBIT 32: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Furniture & Bedding: A Major Market for Polymer Foams

Stringent Regulatory Standards Favor Adoption of Polymeric

Foams in Automotive Industry

Implementation of CAFE Standard in the Automotive Sector

Polymer Foams in Protective Packaging Market

EXHIBIT 33: US Protective Packaging Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Packaging

Energy Conserving Attribute of Foamed Plastics to Widen Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 34: Energy Usage in the US: Breakdown of Energy

Consumption (in %) by Sector for 2020

Specialty Foams Seek Opportunities in Industrial & Electronics

Markets

Polyurethane Foam: Major Product Segment

EXHIBIT 35: US Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (2020)

EXHIBIT 36: US Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Demand by

Application (in %) for 2020E

Furniture & Bedding Dominates PU Consumption

EXHIBIT 37: US Furniture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales by Sector for 2020E

Growing Preference for Energy-Efficient Household Appliances

Benefits PU Foam Demand

Polystyrene Foam Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 38: US Polystyrene Foams Market by Processing Method:

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Expanded and

Extruded (Sheet and Boardstock)

EXHIBIT 39: US Polystyrene Foams Market by End-Use Sector (2020)

Rising Prominence of Polystyrene Foam Block Walls

Restrictions on PS Foam Use in Food Packaging to Impact Market

Growth

Polyolefins: Market Overview

Competition

EXHIBIT 40: Leading Players in the US Plastic Foams Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019

Foam Blowing Agents: An Overview

Regulatory Status

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin Type -

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,

Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Foamed Plastics Market: Housing Sector Recovery to Drive Growth

in Future

EXHIBIT 41: Housing Starts in Canada (in Units) for Years 2014

through 2019

Regulatory Scenario

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Need for Home Remodeling to Sustain Market Growth

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important Market

Polyurethane Foam: Largest Product Segment

Polyurethane Demand Influenced by Economic Trends

PU Foams to Gain Traction in Insulation Applications

Energy Conservation Initiatives in Construction Sector: An

Important Demand Driver

Insulation Market: Key End-Use Application for Polymer Foams

Insulation Landscape in China

Protective Packaging: Opportunities for Polymer Foams

EXHIBIT 42: Chinese Protective Packaging Market Breakdown of

Value Sales by Type (2020)

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EPS Foam Market in Europe: An Insight

EXHIBIT 43: European Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by

Application (2020)

PU Foams: A Market Set to Benefit from Stringent Regulatory

Specifications

Insulation and Building Needs Drive Demand for Polyurethane

The Energy Performance in Buildings (EPBD) Directive

Europe?s 2020 Program

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,

Furniture & Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by End-Use -

Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture &

Bedding, Rail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams by

Resin Type - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Polymeric Foams by Resin Type -

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Foams by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,

Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin and Other Resin Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Foams by

End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________