Global Polymeric Foams Market to Reach $121.1 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Polymeric Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
PVC Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global PVC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
With All Major End-Use Industries Collapsing Like a House of
Cards, Polymeric Foams to Record Double Digit Decline in
Global Revenues
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for
2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 4: Expected Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Consumer Electronics Industry (In US$
Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million
Vehicles)
An Introduction to Polymeric Foams
Types of Polymeric Foams
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Polyurethane Foams Represent A Key Segment
Building & Construction: The Leading End-Use Segment
Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Polymer Foams in Building & Construction: Long-Term Growth
Outlook Remains Promising
EXHIBIT 7: Global Insulation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Insulation Market by Product Type (in %) for
2020E
Construction Industry: A Critical Indicator of Demand Trends in
Polymeric Foams Market
Infrastructure Projects Also Vital for Growth of Polymeric
Foams Market
EXHIBIT 9: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 10: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for
Insulating Technologies
Compliance with Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets: A Key Factor
Influencing Growth
Need for Energy Efficient Buildings Supports Building
Insulation Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Type
(%): 2020E
Building Renovations to Boost Demand for Polymer Foam Insulation
Trend towards Green Buildings Augurs Well for Polymer Foams Market
Polymer Foams in Furniture Market: Residential & Commercial
Construction Activity to Set Demand Trends
COVID-19 Outbreak Dents Prospects in Furniture Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide:
2020E
Mattresses: A Key Market for Polymer Foams
EXHIBIT 13: Global Mattresses Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
2019, 2022 & 2025
Specialty Mattresses Market Presents Growth Opportunity for
Polymer Foams Market
Latex Bedding Finds Preference over Air and Memory Foam Beds
Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow
Polymer Foams in Packaging Applications Gain Traction
EXHIBIT 14: Global Protective Packaging Market by End-Use
(in %) for 2020E
Polymeric Foams in Seating: Potential for Growth
Safety & Comfort Critical Factors Influencing Automotive Foams
Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E
EXHIBIT 16: US Automotive Foams Market by Application (in %)
for 2020E
COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams
EXHIBIT 17: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to
Spur Growth in Automotive Foams Market: World Automobile
Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
FoamPartner Supplies Innovative PU Foams for Rinspeed AG?s
Concept Car, microSNAP
Specially Engineered Foams for EV Batteries Offer Several Benefits
Saint-Gobain Introduces NextGen PU Compression Pad Materials
for EV Batteries
Aerospace: A High Potential End-Use Vertical
Eco-Friendly Alternatives Find Prominence
Blowing Agents: A Major Consideration for Polymer Foam Industry
Use of Polymer Foams in Drug Delivery Systems: An Emerging Area
Use Cases in Drug Delivery
A Review of Select Product Segments
Polyurethane Foam Dominates Polymeric Foam Market
EXHIBIT 18: Global Polyurethane Production Volume Breakdown
(in %) by Product Category for 2020E
EXHIBIT 19: Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use
Application (2020)
EXHIBIT 20: World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type
(2020)
EXHIBIT 21: World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)
China and Asia-Pacific Lead Consumption of PU Foams
Myriad Applications of Rigid & Flexible Foams Drive Market
Adoption
Flexible PU Foam Renders High-Quality Cushioning
Key Benefits of Flexible PU Foam in Select Applications:
A Snapshot
Rigid PU Foam Renders Top-Class Insulation
EXHIBIT 22: Global Polyurethane Foams Market Volume Sales
(in %) by Type (2020)
EXHIBIT 23: Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Geographic Region
(2020)
EXHIBIT 24: Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Type (2020)
Polyurethane Innovations and Advancements Foster Growth
PU Foams, Offering Lightweight & Durability Benefits, Gain
Traction in Aerospace Sector
Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage
in Buildings to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 25: Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E
EXHIBIT 26: Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Production
Volume Breakdown by Geographic Region (2020)
Closed Cell Spray Foam: The Widely Used SPF Variant
Open Cell Spray Foam: Ideal for Less Demanding Applications
Microcellular PU Foam: Demand for Lightweight Materials to Fuel
Growth
Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products
EXHIBIT 27: Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-
Use Sector (in %) for 2020
Polyolefin Foams: Opportunities in Sports Goods & Automotive
Applications
EXHIBIT 28: Global Polyolefin Foams Market Breakdown by Demand
(%) by Foam Type (2020)
EXHIBIT 29: Global Polyolefin Foams Market by End-Use
Application (2020)
Polypropylene Foams Market: Overview
EXHIBIT 30: Global Polypropylene Foams Market by End-Use
Application (2020)
Polyethylene Foams: Diverse Applications to Sustain Market
Expansion
EXHIBIT 31: Global Polyethylene Foams Market by End-Use
Application (2020)
Innovations Drive Growth in Polymeric Foams Market
Novel PU Recycling Technique Emerges
Search for Sustainable Chemicals for Application in
Nanocomposite PU Foams on the Rise
Polyols (Plant Oil) Based PUFs Garner Attention
Biodegradable SMP Foams Hold Potential for Use as a Hemostatic
Solution
Novel Spray Foam Insulation Offers Various Benefits
Carbon Nanotube Foams and Nanocellular Polymer Hold Immense
Potential
