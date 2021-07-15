Insights on the $31 Billion Robotics Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotics Market (Industrial and Service Robotics) and Volume, Impact of COVID-19, Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robotics Market was valued at around US$ 31 Billion in 2020 and the market is expected to register a double digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 - 2025.

The adoption of robots across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, defense and security, logistics, inspection and maintenance, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage has accelerated the growth of the market. The market for robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. Robots deliver better quality products and services more efficiently, with less wastage and without causing physical damage to humans due to their autonomous nature. The increasing use of robotics will boost the growth of the market in the coming future. However, the high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Robotics Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID-19 disease has infected more than 176 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has surpassed 3,803,257, according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of June 12, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The novel coronavirus has increased interest in robots, drones, and artificial intelligence.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has two effects on the robotics industry. First, it drives the growth of professional service robots, which can help augment critical infrastructure staff and alleviate supply chain stresses. On the other hand, the market for industrial robots is hampered due to their reliance on the automotive and electrical/electronic industries. The markets for most types of service robots seems hardly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Robotic solutions support social distancing, are not sent to quarantine and are not affected by travel bans. These technologies can help deal with massive staffing shortages in healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chains; the need for "social distancing;" and diagnosis and treatment. Following a slowdown in global demand of industrial robots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that the major industrial robot vendors will start receiving orders from 2021 onwards.

Industrial Robotics Market - Overview

The global industrial robotics market was valued at around US$ 10.6 Billion in 2020. The market for industrial robots is hampered due to their reliance on the automotive and electrical/electronic industries, which was affected the most due to COVID-19 pandemic. Customers from both the automotive industry and general industry held back on orders and postponed their planned investments for robots and support services. However, the demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.



Industrial Robotics Market - Segment Analysis

On the basis of segment, the automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market. Around 28% of all industrial robot installations take place in the automotive industry. The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is probably the one most affected by the China-US trade crisis as Asian countries (e.g., China, Japan, Republic of Korea) are leaders in manufacturing electronic products and components. Metal industry has been seeing an accelerated growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years. Both unit shipment and the sales revenue are expected to enjoy handsome growth over the forecast period. Chemical, rubber and plastics industry is the fourth largest market for industrial robotics market, while food industry accounted for least share of the global industrial robotics market.

Industrial Robotics Market - Regional Analysis

In terms of geographical regions, Asia/Australia is the world's strongest growth market for industrial robots. This region accounted for around 67% share of the industrial robotics market in 2020. The main drivers for this growth are the demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Since 2013 China has been the biggest robot market in the world with a continued dynamic growth. The five major markets including China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Germany accounts for around 74% of the total robotics sales volume in 2020. Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market, followed by the Americas.



