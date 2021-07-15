Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$466.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $539.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Card-Based Access Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$539.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Healthcare Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$226.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$327.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$363.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured)



ADT LLC

Allegion plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

HID Global Corporation

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

DoorKing, Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

Fermax Electronica S.A.U.

Thales/ Gemalto N.V.

Gunnebo AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

IDEMIA

IDenticard Systems

Identiv Inc.

Kisi, Inc.

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Sony Corporation

STANLEY Security

The Chamberlain Group, Inc.

Vanderbilt Industries







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Outbreak to Introduce New Changes in Access Control

Domain

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Demand for Mobile Access Control

Credentials

Electronic Access Control Systems: A Prelude

Card-Based Access Control Systems

Types of Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Traditional Cards

Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Card Technology

Insight into Smart Card based Access Control Systems

Access Control Cards Stay Relevant Despite Rise of Biometrics

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the

Overall Electronic Access Control Industry

Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence

Market Outlook

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market

Growth Potential

Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success

Stiff Competition from Biometrics and Mobile Credentials Pose a

Major Challenge

High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption

Competition

Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from

Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers

M&A Activity Picks Up

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control

Technologies

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

EXHIBIT 1: Global Card-Based Access Control Systems by Segment

(In %)

Multi-Application Smart Cards Grow in Demand

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Businesses Opt for Hybrid Approach

Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance

Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2022 and 2024

Smart Cities to Drive Adoption

EXHIBIT 2: Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive

Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Focus Grows on Reducing the Touchpoints in Hospitals

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in

Hospitality Facilities

Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot

Slowdown in Hospitality Sector Impacts Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in

Select Countries: March 2020

Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification

Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects

Government Sector: An Important Market for Card Based EACS

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth

Millennial Population to Significantly Influence Access Control

Solutions Market

Integration of Access Control and Visitor Management Improves

Security & Operational Efficiency

Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for

Card Based EACS



