Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Reach $162.4 Billion by 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contract Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quality Assurance segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Medical Device Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Product Testing & Sterilization Services Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Product Testing & Sterilization Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)



Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Cadence, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Creganna Medical

Flex Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

ICON plc

Integer Holdings Corporation

Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc.

Memry Corporation

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC

Nortech Systems, Inc.

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Plexus Corporation

Providien, LLC

Sparton Corporation

Tecomet, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Viant

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Exposure of Leading Medical Device Companies to

COVID-19 Pandemic

Providers of Critical Medical Supplies Gain Traction

Medical Device Outsourcing: An Introduction

Quality Remains Guiding Factor

Medical Device Outsourcing Services

Classification of Medical Devices

Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Device Category: 2020E

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination

Class II Devices: Important Device Category

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 4: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select

Countries (2019)

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Major Players in the Global Medical

Contract Manufacturing Market for Finished Goods: 2020E

EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Medical Contract Manufacturing Market for Electronics

Manufacturing Services (EMS): 2020

Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract

Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 7: Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market (2020E

): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

An Effective Strategy for Small & Mid-Size Companies

Offshoring Model Paves Way for Medical Device Market Growth in

Emerging Nations

Contract Manufacturing Gains Importance as a Brand Promotion

Channel

Onshoring Trend Gains Ground

Rise in Disease Incidences and Access to Modern Therapeutics

Foster Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners and Rising Demand for

Full-Service Providers

Contract Manufacturers Look to Innovations in Medical Devices

Design Engineering to Make Gains

Product Design & Development Services: High in Demand

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design &

Development Services

R&D and After-Market Engineering Support Services for Medical

Devices on the Rise

CRO Outsourcing Picks Up Momentum

Product Testing & Certification Services Gain Traction

OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services

Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving

Force

Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth

Potential

EXHIBIT 10: Global Orthopedic Devices Market by Category (2020):

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See

Increased Opportunities

Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of

Importance

Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing

Services

Shortening of Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market to Drive

Outsourcing Trend

A Brief Overview of Major Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Contract Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Quality Assurance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Quality Assurance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Quality Assurance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Testing &

Sterilization Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Product Testing &

Sterilization Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Testing &

Sterilization Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Design &

Development Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Product Design &

Development Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Design &

Development Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Regulatory

Affairs Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Regulatory Affairs Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Regulatory Affairs

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IVD Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for IVD Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for IVD Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Imaging Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Imaging Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Imaging

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmic

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Ophthalmic Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmic Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Delivery

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Drug Delivery Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Delivery Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Impact of Covid-19

Medical Device Industry Dynamics

Growth in EMS Outsourcing

Medical Device Outsourcing in the US: The Largest Regional

Market Worldwide

US-based Medical Device OEMs Move towards Onshoring Services

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 11: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Medical

Device Outsourcing Market: 2020E

Market Analytics

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing by

Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing by

Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,

Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic

Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Growing Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Medical Device

Outsourcing

Market Analytics

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,

Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic

Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

China: High Growth Market for Medical Device Outsourcing

Market Analytics

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,

Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic

Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Regulatory Scenario Favors Medical Device Outsourcing

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,

Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic

Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,

Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic

Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &

Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD

Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,

Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing

by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,

Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic

Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic

Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug

Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality

Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product

Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing by

Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product

Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development

Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



