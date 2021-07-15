Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Reach $162.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Device Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209279/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contract Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quality Assurance segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Medical Device Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Product Testing & Sterilization Services Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Product Testing & Sterilization Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Exposure of Leading Medical Device Companies to
COVID-19 Pandemic
Providers of Critical Medical Supplies Gain Traction
Medical Device Outsourcing: An Introduction
Quality Remains Guiding Factor
Medical Device Outsourcing Services
Classification of Medical Devices
Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Device Category: 2020E
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination
Class II Devices: Important Device Category
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 4: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select
Countries (2019)
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Major Players in the Global Medical
Contract Manufacturing Market for Finished Goods: 2020E
EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global
Medical Contract Manufacturing Market for Electronics
Manufacturing Services (EMS): 2020
Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract
Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 7: Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market (2020E
): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
An Effective Strategy for Small & Mid-Size Companies
Offshoring Model Paves Way for Medical Device Market Growth in
Emerging Nations
Contract Manufacturing Gains Importance as a Brand Promotion
Channel
Onshoring Trend Gains Ground
Rise in Disease Incidences and Access to Modern Therapeutics
Foster Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners and Rising Demand for
Full-Service Providers
Contract Manufacturers Look to Innovations in Medical Devices
Design Engineering to Make Gains
Product Design & Development Services: High in Demand
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design &
Development Services
R&D and After-Market Engineering Support Services for Medical
Devices on the Rise
CRO Outsourcing Picks Up Momentum
Product Testing & Certification Services Gain Traction
OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services
Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving
Force
Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum
Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth
Potential
EXHIBIT 10: Global Orthopedic Devices Market by Category (2020):
Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See
Increased Opportunities
Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of
Importance
Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing
Services
Shortening of Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market to Drive
Outsourcing Trend
A Brief Overview of Major Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Contract Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Quality Assurance
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Quality Assurance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Quality Assurance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Testing &
Sterilization Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Product Testing &
Sterilization Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Testing &
Sterilization Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Design &
Development Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Product Design &
Development Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Design &
Development Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Regulatory
Affairs Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Regulatory Affairs Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Regulatory Affairs
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IVD Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for IVD Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for IVD Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Imaging Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Imaging Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Imaging
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Ophthalmic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Delivery
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Drug Delivery Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Delivery Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Impact of Covid-19
Medical Device Industry Dynamics
Growth in EMS Outsourcing
Medical Device Outsourcing in the US: The Largest Regional
Market Worldwide
US-based Medical Device OEMs Move towards Onshoring Services
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 11: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Medical
Device Outsourcing Market: 2020E
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing by
Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing by
Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,
Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic
Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Growing Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Medical Device
Outsourcing
Market Analytics
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,
Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic
Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China: High Growth Market for Medical Device Outsourcing
Market Analytics
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,
Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic
Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Regulatory Scenario Favors Medical Device Outsourcing
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,
Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic
Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,
Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic
Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product Testing &
Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD
Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices,
Ophthalmic Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing
by Application - Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices,
Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic
Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular Devices, IVD Devices, Diagnostic
Imaging Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Drug
Delivery Devices and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Outsourcing by Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality
Assurance, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product
Design & Development Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Medical Device Outsourcing by
Service - Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Product
Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Design & Development
Services, Regulatory Affairs Services and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
