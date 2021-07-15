Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098260/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to well-organized operations, ATC Equipment is used to avoid collisions and air-related accidents as well. Increasing traffic of freight and air passengers is resulting in increased aircraft activities and the need to construct new airports. Increasing needs to modernize existing airports and construction of new facilities are expected to drive Air Traffic Control (ATC) equipment growth over the next few years. High safety requirements and technological improvements in aircraft components are expected to boost ATC equipment demand. New generation technology concepts such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) would continue to broaden the technical capabilities of ATC equipment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Communications Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Navigation Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market. Communications infrastructure especially has been a key focus area for investments in the aviation industry, given its role in sharing vital information between air traffic management systems, both at national and international level. Given the spate of recent air mishaps, delivery of safe air travel services is now even more dependent on timely and reliable information exchange between air traffic controllers and pilots, thereby driving the market opportunities for ATC communications equipment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Established aviation industry and sustained emphasis on aircraft safety and solving airport congestion, have a major bearing on widespread adoption of ATC equipment in the developed world. Increased aviation activity in developing markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand in the global ATC equipment market. Continued focus on the establishment of new airports, and increasing focus of ANSPs and ATSPs on enhancing the efficiency, and reducing cost of air traffic control for airlines, which call for increased adoption of next-generation ATC and Air Traffic Management (ATM) solutions, will drive growth in developing countries.
Surveillance Equipment Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
In the global Surveillance Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$781.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment
ATC Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 1: World ATC Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World ATC Equipment Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market
ATC Equipment from Select Manufacturers
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Steady Opportunities
EXHIBIT 4: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 5: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide
by Country: 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$
Billion): 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue
Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
EXHIBIT 8: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by
Geographic Region: 2018-2038
EXHIBIT 9: Europe Captures Largest Share of International
Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals
(in %) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism
Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of
Transportation for 2000 and 2018
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urban Sprawl: The
Megatrends Driving Air Travel
EXHIBIT 11: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 13: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market
Spurt in Number of New Airlines & Low Cost Carriers Creates
Business Case for ATC Equipment
EXHIBIT 16: Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide
Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain
Market Demand
The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes Modernization Programs
EXHIBIT 17: Worldwide Smart Airport Investments (in US$
Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025
Emergence of New Generation Aircraft: Another Major Factor
Fueling Upgradation Needs
Critical Importance of Aircraft Safety & Solving Airport
Congestion: Primary Growth Drivers
Consolidation, Relocation & Remote Towers: Reshaping the ATC
Landscape
Dependence on Automation Systems Continues to Escalate in ATC
Ecosystem
Automation Systems Gain Traction Offering Efficiency Benefits
Technology Developments Bring Forth Advanced Systems, Driving
Overall Growth
NextGen ATC and Advanced ATM Systems Come to the Fore
VoIP: A Fast Growing Technology for ATC
Innovative ADS-B ATC Technology Gains Popularity
Select Technological Advancements and Innovations in the ATC
Equipment Space
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
High Operational and Maintenance Costs
Lack of Skilled Labor
Technical Challenges
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Air Traffic Control Equipment: A Primer
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS):
The New Age ATC Equipment
