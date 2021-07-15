Notification on transaction concluded by a person associated to a management body of Grigeo AB

Grigeo AB has received notification on transaction in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo AB (see attachment).
Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801
Attachment
| Source: Grigeo Grigeo
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
