Notification on transaction concluded by a person associated to a management body of Grigeo AB

| Source: Grigeo Grigeo

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Grigeo AB has received notification on transaction in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo AB (see attachment).


Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801

Attachment


Attachments

Notification on manager transaction