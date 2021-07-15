The Pack Is Back! Lands’ End Welcomes the Back-to-School Season with Fifth Annual Backpack Day

DODGEVILLE, Wis., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, is kicking off the back-to-school season with its Fifth Annual Backpack Day Event. On Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20 Lands’ End will be offering 50% off all backpacks and lunchboxes. The brand will also offer exciting new kids accessories, activewear, graphic tees, and more to get the whole family ready for the return to the classroom, in addition to a back-to-school sweepstakes opportunity.



After more than a year of remote learning, many students are preparing to go back to the classroom, whether full-time or in a hybrid environment. No matter what this back-to-school season holds for families, Lands’ End has hundreds of personalized options for backpacks, accessories, and clothing that will help students enter the new school year with confidence.

“As students and parents look forward to re-establishing normalcy this back-to-school season, Lands’ End is here to help them prepare for exciting experiences with products that are built to last,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. “Choosing a new backpack for the school year is a time-honored tradition that many students missed last year, and we are thrilled to play a role in it through Backpack Day and the entire back-to-school season.”

More about Lands’ End back to school offerings:

Backpack Day Event : 50% off Backpacks and Lunchboxes July 19-20

: 50% off Backpacks and Lunchboxes July 19-20 Styles for the Whole Family : Expanded Backpack & Accessories Assortment : From Classmate backpacks, ranging in size from small to extra-large and in a variety of on-trend prints, to new laptop sleeves and duffel bags, Lands’ End backpacks and accessories are equipped with the best features to hold children’s school essentials inside and outside of the classroom. Wash-Tested Graphic Tees : No matter your child’s “personali-tee,” Lands’ End has styles they’ll want to wear on repeat, including those with sequins, glitter, foil, glow-in-the-dark and more that won’t fade in the wash. Activewear That Protects : Between morning drop-off to after-school activities and everything in between, choose back-to-school activewear that can keep up with the whole family’s busy lifestyle this fall. As an added feature, Lands’ End offers activewear equipped with UPF 50 and moisture-wicking finishes for smart outdoor playtime. Sleepwear : After the school day is done, transition your children into comfy sleepwear that will set the tone for bedtime. Sustainability : Our lightweight ThermoPlume ® comes in a variety of kids jackets and vests with insulation made from recycled plastic bottles.

: Customization Options : Lands’ End offers a variety of ways students can personalize their backpacks including monograms, sports numbers, team and club names, and more. The brand also offers a robust school uniform program and is the one stop school uniform store to have everyone from toddlers to teenagers outfitted in style with your school’s logo.

: Lands’ End offers a variety of ways students can personalize their backpacks including monograms, sports numbers, team and club names, and more. The brand also offers a robust school uniform program and is the one stop school uniform store to have everyone from toddlers to teenagers outfitted in style with your school’s logo. Back to School Sweepstakes: Lands' End is also excited to launch a new Back to School sweepstakes, which will last from July 8 to August 18, 2021. Those who visit the landing page, landsend.com/the-pack-is-back will have the opportunity to enter daily for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 in spending money geared toward back-to-school shopping. All details and official rules can be found here.



All items will be available for purchase in stores and online at www.landsend.com.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Media Contact:

Lands’ End

Tricia Dudley

Director, Global Communications

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75a2417e-17e3-46e7-beff-9aa188cb690b