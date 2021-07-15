Stantec awarded design services for three education bond programs in the U.S.

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK and HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYSE, TSX:STN

Leading global design firm Stantec was selected to provide design and engineering services for three K-12 district bond programs in San Antonio, Texas; Bastrop, Texas; and Caledonia, Michigan. With construction costs totaling an estimated US$260 million, these projects include facility renovations and expansions, technology upgrades, and infrastructure improvements to offer more modern educational and recreational spaces for the students of these communities. The new projects represent a continued firmwide focus on supporting K-12 campuses through long-range facility planning programs located throughout North America.

San Antonio Independent School District

Stantec is providing design services for the district’s Brackenridge High School, the Burnet Campus, and Steele Montessori. The Brackenridge High School project will renovate or replace the auditorium, indoor and outdoor athletic facilities and fields, and will include improvements to the school’s technology infrastructure. The Burnet Campus will consist of a full-service campus to accommodate growth at the Bonham Academy. Steele Montessori will undergo a renovation of the historic building and expansion of classroom space and replacement of the cafeteria, along with campus-wide technology improvements.

Bastrop Independent School District

Projects for two new elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools were awarded to Stantec as a part of the approved bond program for Bastrop Independent School District in Bastrop, Texas. The two new elementary schools will receive improvements to accommodate a total of 1,500 young learners. Both the Bastrop Intermediate School and Cedar Creek Intermediate School will be converted into middle schools for grades 6-8 with renovations to their athletic facilities, music and drama spaces, science labs, and building systems. The work also includes the modernization of Bastrop High School and additions to increase student capacity at Cedar Creek High School. Bastrop High School will add a new academic wing of classrooms and new extracurricular spaces as well as expand and renovate Career & Technical Education (CTE) facilities.

Caledonia Community Schools

In Caledonia, Michigan, Stantec and C2AE were recently awarded the design of the new Caledonia Athletic Complex as part of the school district’s 2020 Bond Program. Sited adjacent to the existing educational campus, the new 47,000-square-foot facility will include indoor and outdoor athletic facilities, themed areas for seniors and kids, flexible meeting spaces, and offices for staff. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Delivering on a vision

Long-range facilities planning provides extraordinary opportunities for schools to consider the state of their educational environments. Whether driven by growing enrollments, changing demographics, aging facilities, new instructional programs, or regulatory mandates, K-12 public schools are constantly evaluating and prioritizing their evolving facility requirements. As a result, Stantec regularly assembles long-range plans with extensive stakeholder engagement to achieve a shared vision between the schools and communities and meet changing educational needs.

Designing multiple projects for clients

“When designing for bond programs, we know there is an extra vested community interest in the spaces created,” said Laura Sachtleben, global education sector leader for Stantec. “We take that responsibility to heart and act as good stewards of those community resources while designing schools that provide a welcoming, safe, and healthy place for students to experience and learn.”

Stantec is supporting schools across North America with design services, including Prince George County Public Schools in Maryland, for which the firm is providing architectural design within a project consortium. This project spans six new public schools as part of a Private-Public Partnership (P3), the first of its kind for a U.S. public school system. In Virginia, the Loudoun County Public Schools awarded Stantec the first project of their master program, a new middle school. Facing dramatic surges in city-wide demographics, the School District of Philadelphia turned to Stantec to transform an existing multi-school campus, incorporating the new accelerated, design-build turnkey delivery of a 180,000-square-foot K-8 school. Learn more about how Stantec designs for the future generation of learners: https://www.stantec.com/en/markets/education.

