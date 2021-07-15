Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048457/?utm_source=GNW

With applications in diversified end-use industries spanning across consumer, industrial, manufacturing to commercial and automotive sectors, air filters and filtration equipment market is immensely influenced by changes in government regulations and actions taken by green environmentalist groups to mitigate environmental concerns and issues. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period. Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Phase Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026



The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Growing media focus on poor air quality, health-related issues, and outbreak of epidemics, and of course the current pandemic have played instrumental roles in stepping up consumer awareness, and have greatly emphasized the importance of inhaled air quality in industrial and commercial buildings, homes, and schools. The growing magnitude of air pollution and its impact on the ecology and human health has pushed worldwide governments into taking initiatives designed to control levels of air pollution. Developments in nanotechnology as well as development of newer filter technologies in response to the continued pressure to meet the increasingly stringent environmental standards will positively influence market prospects in the near term. Tighter air emission standards set in place by worldwide environmental agencies for the automotive industry, which ranks as a key polluter provoking regulatory bodies to tighten legislations governing emissions in this industry, and recovering global automotive production are poised to benefit the automotive air filters market in the coming years.



Electronic Filters Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



In the global Electronic Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$629.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 197 Featured)



3M Company

A.L.Filter

AAF International

Aerospace America Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Airex Filter Corporation

AIRTECH Japan Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Blueair AB

Bruce Air Filter Company

Camfil Group

Clarcor Air Filtration Products Inc.

Clarcor Industrial Air

Cummins Filtration

Cummins Inc.

Delta Filtration

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Filtration Group Inc.

Filtration Systems Products Inc.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Freudenberg Group

GVS Group

Koch Filter Corporation

Lydall Inc.

Nordic Air Filtration A/S

Purafil Inc.

Sogefi SpA

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

Trion Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048457/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Air Filters and Filtration Equipment

EXHIBIT 1: Composition of the Air We Inhale by Component (in %)

Classification of Air Filters Based on Filtration Capacity

Classification of Air Filters Based on Filter Media

Classification of Air Filters Based on Form Factor & Functionality

Operating Characteristics of Air Filters

Air Filters and Filtration Equipment: Current Market Scenario

and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Mechanical Air Filters: Largest Product Category

HEPA Air Filters Accelerate Overall Growth in Mechanical Air

Filters Vertical

Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance

Electronic Air Filters Make a Cut

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market by

Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 3: Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China,

Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA,

Europe, Canada, and Japan

Stable Economic Scenario Poised to Improve Prospects for Air

Filtration Equipment

EXHIBIT 4: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates

(in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

A Note on Leading Players in the Air Filtration Equipment Market

Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm

Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

A.L.Filter (Israel)

AAF Flanders (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)

Airex Filter Corporation (USA)

AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Blueair AB (Sweden)

Camfil Group (Sweden)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Donaldson Co., Inc. (USA)

Dust Free(R) Inc. (USA)

Filtration Group Inc. (USA)

Purafil Inc. (USA)

Filtration Systems Products Inc. (USA)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany)

GVS Group (Italy)

Lydall Inc. (USA)

Koch Filter Corporation (USA)

Mann+Hummel Group (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent

Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief

Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

EXHIBIT 5: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for

ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

EXHIBIT 6: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 7: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions

Worldwide (2020E): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,

Russia, Japan, and Others

EXHIBIT 8: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major

Countries Worldwide

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the

Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma &

Immunology (AAAAI)

Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality

Augurs Well

Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments

Underpins Revenue Growth

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical

Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam

HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure

Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units

Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide

EXHIBIT 9: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market

by Region and Sector (2016-2025)

EXHIBIT 11: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010,

2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe

EXHIBIT 12: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

EXHIBIT 13: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry

EXHIBIT 14: Global Sales of Air Conditioning Systems in Million

Units for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle

Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)

by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals

Opportunities in the Aftermarket

EXHIBIT 16: Average Age (In Years) of Passenger Cars and Light

Trucks in the US in the Year 2010, 2014 & 2018

EXHIBIT 17: Average Age (In Years) of Cars in the EU (2018):

Breakdown by Country

Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for

Automotive Air Filters

Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination

in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects

Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas

Turbine Inlet Air Filters

Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in

Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines

EXHIBIT 18: Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia,

Europe and Africa

Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control

of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects

Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends

Traction to Market Demand

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-

Woven Fabric Media

Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter:

(PM) Emission Norms

Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters

Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy

Growth in Demand

Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence

Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to

Spur Demand

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air

Filtration Equipment

Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air

Filtration Equipment

Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology

NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass

Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development

Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components

Development

Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters

A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration

Equipment Domain

EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space

Constraints

The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution

UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters

HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame

Retardant Features

Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced

Energy Consumption

OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies

Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde

Ford’s Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and

Gaseous Pollutions

Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air

Filtration Equipment

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

ASHRAE IAQ Standards

Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools

Criteria for Improved IAQ

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their

Acceptable Levels

ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package

A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency

Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 20: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

EXHIBIT 21: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

EXHIBIT 23: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of the Market

Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies

Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations

Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Phase Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas Phase Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Phase Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Largest Market for Air Filtration Products

An Overview of the HVAC Air Filters Market

Recovering Automobile Production Supports Market Growth for

Cabin Air Filters

Health Concerns Fuel Cabin Air Filter Sales

EXHIBIT 24: Automobiles Production (Million Units) in the

United States: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2019E

EXHIBIT 25: US Automotive Air Filter Market by Category (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket and OEM

EXHIBIT 26: US Automotive Air Filter Market by Market Segment

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles, Passenger Cars and Two Wheelers

EXHIBIT 27: US Automotive Air Filter Market by Application:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Air

Filters and Intake Air Filters

Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Triggers

Stringent Regulations

EXHIBIT 28: US Industrial Air Filtration Market (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product Type

EXHIBIT 29: Top Polluted Cities in the United States by PM2.5

Level (in ug/m3) (2018)

Regulations Drive Demand Growth for High Value Products

High Rate of Infectious Diseases Propel Demand for HEPA Vacuum

Filters

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Stringent Government Standards on Air Pollution Control:

A Strong Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 30: Most Polluted Cities in China by PM 2.5 Level

(in ug/m3) (2018)

China: The Leading Producer and Consumer of Internal Combustion

Engine Air Filters Worldwide

EXHIBIT 31: Chinese Automotive Air Filter Market by Application

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin and

Intake Air Filters

The ’Cleaner Indoors’ Approach Promotes Market Demand

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Growing Demand for Cabin Air Filters Drives Market Expansion

Spiraling Air Pollution & Emission Levels Drive Steady Market

Demand in the Near Term

Car Filter Production: Intensely Competitive

Demand from High-Tech Manufacturing Benefit Prospects for

Industrial Air Filtration Equipment

Germany: The Largest Air Pollution Control Market in Europe

Europe’s EN779:2011 to Drive Product Enhancement

Stringent Atmospheric Purity Level Regulations Drive Demand in

the Food Processing Application

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

The BRC/BCAS Food Grade Compressed Air Code of Practice

Advanced Air Filters: An Economical Solution for Elimination of

Contaminants in the Food Processing Industry

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and Electronic

Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,

Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase

Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and

Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and

Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048457/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________