Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026

With applications in diversified end-use industries spanning across consumer, industrial, manufacturing to commercial and automotive sectors, air filters and filtration equipment market is immensely influenced by changes in government regulations and actions taken by green environmentalist groups to mitigate environmental concerns and issues. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period. Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Phase Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Growing media focus on poor air quality, health-related issues, and outbreak of epidemics, and of course the current pandemic have played instrumental roles in stepping up consumer awareness, and have greatly emphasized the importance of inhaled air quality in industrial and commercial buildings, homes, and schools. The growing magnitude of air pollution and its impact on the ecology and human health has pushed worldwide governments into taking initiatives designed to control levels of air pollution. Developments in nanotechnology as well as development of newer filter technologies in response to the continued pressure to meet the increasingly stringent environmental standards will positively influence market prospects in the near term. Tighter air emission standards set in place by worldwide environmental agencies for the automotive industry, which ranks as a key polluter provoking regulatory bodies to tighten legislations governing emissions in this industry, and recovering global automotive production are poised to benefit the automotive air filters market in the coming years.
Electronic Filters Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
In the global Electronic Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$629.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent
Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief
Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
EXHIBIT 5: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by
Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for
ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
EXHIBIT 6: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion
Metric Tons): 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 7: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions
Worldwide (2020E): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,
Russia, Japan, and Others
EXHIBIT 8: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major
Countries Worldwide
Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the
Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma &
Immunology (AAAAI)
Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality
Augurs Well
Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments
Underpins Revenue Growth
Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical
Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam
HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure
Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units
Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide
EXHIBIT 9: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion)
for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 10: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market
by Region and Sector (2016-2025)
EXHIBIT 11: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010,
2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for
China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe
EXHIBIT 12: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a
Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
EXHIBIT 13: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a
Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry
EXHIBIT 14: Global Sales of Air Conditioning Systems in Million
Units for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle
Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the
OEM Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)
by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals
Opportunities in the Aftermarket
EXHIBIT 16: Average Age (In Years) of Passenger Cars and Light
Trucks in the US in the Year 2010, 2014 & 2018
EXHIBIT 17: Average Age (In Years) of Cars in the EU (2018):
Breakdown by Country
Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for
Automotive Air Filters
Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination
in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects
Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas
Turbine Inlet Air Filters
Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in
Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines
EXHIBIT 18: Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia,
Europe and Africa
Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well
Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control
of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects
Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends
Traction to Market Demand
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-
Woven Fabric Media
Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter:
(PM) Emission Norms
Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters
Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy
Growth in Demand
Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence
Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to
Spur Demand
Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air
Filtration Equipment
Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air
Filtration Equipment
Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology
NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass
Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development
Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components
Development
Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters
A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration
Equipment Domain
EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space
Constraints
The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution
UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame
Retardant Features
Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced
Energy Consumption
OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies
Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde
Ford’s Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and
Gaseous Pollutions
Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air
Filtration Equipment
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
ASHRAE IAQ Standards
Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools
Criteria for Improved IAQ
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their
Acceptable Levels
ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package
A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency
Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen
Market Prospects
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 20: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
EXHIBIT 21: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
EXHIBIT 23: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies
Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations
Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
