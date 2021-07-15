Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach US$87.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$72.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2% Share in 2020
In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$910.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured)
- Amyris, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Avantium Technologies
- BASF SE
- Braskem
- Cargill Incorporated
- Corbion NV
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
- Eastman Chemicals Company
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Enerkem, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Genomatica, Inc.
- Gevo, Inc.
- GreenField Global, Inc.
- LanzaTech, Inc.
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Novozymes A/S
- PureVision Technology Inc.
- Royal DSM NV
- Virent, Inc.
- Zea2 Boardman Bioworks

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction
Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals
Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
Types of Manufacturing Processes
Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean
Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
Recent Market Activity
Transition towards Green Chemical Industry: Opportunity for
Renewable Chemicals
Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets
Worldwide
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field
Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 1: Global Production Capacity of Select Bio-based
Chemicals (in kt)
EXHIBIT 2: Production Capacity of Select Bio-based Products in
the EU (kt/a)
Renewable Chemicals Market Fortunes Tied to the Health of
Global Economy
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Landscape
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial
Biotechnology
Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green
Investment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amyris, Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)
BASF SE (Germany)
Braskem (Brazil)
Cargill Incorporated (USA)
Corbion NV (Netherlands)
DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)
Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)
Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Genomatica, Inc. (USA)
Gevo, Inc. (USA)
GreenField Global, Inc. (Canada)
LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)
NatureWorks LLC (USA)
Novamont SpA (Italy)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)
Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)
Virent, Inc. (USA)
Zea2 Boardman Bioworks (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong
Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 4: Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based
Chemical (t CO2/t of product))
Rising Prominence of ?Green? Production Technologies to Boost
Market Demand
Biorefineries Grow in Prominence
Sustainability: Order of the Day
Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth
Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for
Developing Renewable Chemicals
Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration
Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US,
Canada, and the EU
Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 5: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)
for the Years 2010 through 2019
Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks
Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives
Demand for Lignin
Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries
Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock
Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
GHGs Reducing Capability Drives Demand for Renewable Alcohols
Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future
Energy Needs
Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Remains Stable
Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel
Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market
Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Shale Gas Resources of Top 10 Countries Worldwide: 2019
Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type (in %)
for 2019
Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising
Platform Chemicals
EXHIBIT 8: Global Itaconic Acid Market Breakdown by Application
(in %) for 2019
Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of
Succinic Acid
Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables
EXHIBIT 10: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block
for Polyurethane
EXHIBIT 11: Succinic Acid Market by Application (in %) for 2020P
Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based
Chemicals and Biofuels
Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related
Industries
Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 12: Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers
EXHIBIT 13: Global Production Capacity of Bio-based Polymers:
Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2019
EXHIBIT 14: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by
Application (%) for 2019
Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for
Conventional Polymers
Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient
Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based
Plastics
EXHIBIT 15: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics:
Percentage Share Breakdown\ by Material Type for 2019
Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics
Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for
Renewable Chemicals
Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based
Construction Polymers Market
EXHIBIT 16: Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product
in the US (in %) for 2019
Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Gaining Momentum over
Conventional PU
Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of
Renewable Chemicals
Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
Market Barriers
Cost Competition from Traditional Sources
Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth
Carbon Capture
Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable
Projects
High Costs of Commercialization
END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Automotive Production Trends to Impact Demand for Renewable
Chemicals
EXHIBIT 17: Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals:
Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019
Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable
Chemicals
Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector
Goes Up
EXHIBIT 18: Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
EXHIBIT 19: Food & Beverage Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019
Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/Manufacturing
Sector
EXHIBIT 20: Industrial Applications of Renewable Chemicals:
Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019
Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
EXHIBIT 21: Garments & Textile Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019
Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
EXHIBIT 22: Environment-Related Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019
Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ethanol by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ketones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ketones by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ketones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bio Polymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Platform Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Platform Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Biomass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Biomass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Corn by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Corn by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Corn by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugarcane by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Sugarcane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugarcane by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Algae by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Algae by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Algae by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Feedstocks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Feedstocks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Feedstocks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Petrochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Petrochemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Government Mandates Drive Renewable Chemicals and Bio-Fuels
Markets
Renewable Chemicals to Replace Petrochemicals in the Long Run
Biofuel Mandates Present Growth Opportunities to Overcome Weak
Domestic Demand
EXHIBIT 23: Ethanol Production Capacity in the US by State
(in Million Gallons per Year)
US: One of the Leading Producers of Cellulosic Ethanol
EXHIBIT 24: Commercial Scale Cellulosic Ethanol Capacity &
Status in the US
Discovery of Shale Gas Promises Bright Prospects for Renewable
Chemicals
Federal Stimulus Funding for the Renewable Chemicals Sector
Tax Credit Law Facilitates Easy Access to Capital
Farm Bill: A Boon to the US Bio-Economy
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals
by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform
Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform
Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,
Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals
by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other
Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other
Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,
Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals
by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,
Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,
Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers,
Platform Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform
Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,
Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and
Other Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other
Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,
Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,
Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,
Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers,
Platform Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform
Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,
Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and
Other Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other
Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,
Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,
Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,
Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Demand for Green Products Drives Market Growth
Tight Maize Supply: A Road Block for Renewable Chemicals Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 25: Chinese Maize Production in Million Tons for the
Years 2016-17 to 2019/20
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers,
Platform Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform
Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,
Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and
Other Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other
Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,
Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,
Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,
Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Renewable Ethanol: Renewable Energy Targets Fuel Demand in the EU
EXHIBIT 26: Renewable Ethanol Production in Europe by Feedstock
(in %) for 2018
EXHIBIT 27: Renewable Ethanol Production Capacity (in Million
Liters) in Select European Countries
EXHIBIT 28: Renewable Ethanol Production Share Breakdown by
End-Use (2018)
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renewable
Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

