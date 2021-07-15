Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach US$87.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$72.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2% Share in 2020



In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$910.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured)



Amyris, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avantium Technologies

BASF SE

Braskem

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion NV

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

Eastman Chemicals Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Enerkem, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Genomatica, Inc.

Gevo, Inc.

GreenField Global, Inc.

LanzaTech, Inc.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Novozymes A/S

PureVision Technology Inc.

Royal DSM NV

Virent, Inc.

Zea2 Boardman Bioworks







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean

Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Recent Market Activity

Transition towards Green Chemical Industry: Opportunity for

Renewable Chemicals

Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets

Worldwide

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 1: Global Production Capacity of Select Bio-based

Chemicals (in kt)

EXHIBIT 2: Production Capacity of Select Bio-based Products in

the EU (kt/a)

Renewable Chemicals Market Fortunes Tied to the Health of

Global Economy

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Landscape

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial

Biotechnology

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green

Investment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amyris, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Braskem (Brazil)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)

Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Genomatica, Inc. (USA)

Gevo, Inc. (USA)

GreenField Global, Inc. (Canada)

LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

Virent, Inc. (USA)

Zea2 Boardman Bioworks (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong

Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 4: Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based

Chemical (t CO2/t of product))

Rising Prominence of ?Green? Production Technologies to Boost

Market Demand

Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for

Developing Renewable Chemicals

Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US,

Canada, and the EU

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 5: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)

for the Years 2010 through 2019

Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives

Demand for Lignin

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

GHGs Reducing Capability Drives Demand for Renewable Alcohols

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future

Energy Needs

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Remains Stable

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Shale Gas Resources of Top 10 Countries Worldwide: 2019

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type (in %)

for 2019

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising

Platform Chemicals

EXHIBIT 8: Global Itaconic Acid Market Breakdown by Application

(in %) for 2019

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of

Succinic Acid

Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

EXHIBIT 10: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block

for Polyurethane

EXHIBIT 11: Succinic Acid Market by Application (in %) for 2020P

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based

Chemicals and Biofuels

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related

Industries

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers

EXHIBIT 13: Global Production Capacity of Bio-based Polymers:

Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2019

EXHIBIT 14: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by

Application (%) for 2019

Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for

Conventional Polymers

Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based

Plastics

EXHIBIT 15: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics:

Percentage Share Breakdown\ by Material Type for 2019

Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for

Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based

Construction Polymers Market

EXHIBIT 16: Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product

in the US (in %) for 2019

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Gaining Momentum over

Conventional PU

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of

Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable

Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Automotive Production Trends to Impact Demand for Renewable

Chemicals

EXHIBIT 17: Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals:

Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable

Chemicals

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector

Goes Up

EXHIBIT 18: Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

EXHIBIT 19: Food & Beverage Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/Manufacturing

Sector

EXHIBIT 20: Industrial Applications of Renewable Chemicals:

Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

EXHIBIT 21: Garments & Textile Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

EXHIBIT 22: Environment-Related Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethanol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ethanol by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethanol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ketones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ketones by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ketones by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio Polymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Bio Polymers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio Polymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Platform Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Platform Chemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Biomass by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Biomass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Corn by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Corn by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Corn by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugarcane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Sugarcane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugarcane by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Algae by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Algae by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Algae by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Feedstocks

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Feedstocks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Feedstocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Petrochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Petrochemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Government Mandates Drive Renewable Chemicals and Bio-Fuels

Markets

Renewable Chemicals to Replace Petrochemicals in the Long Run

Biofuel Mandates Present Growth Opportunities to Overcome Weak

Domestic Demand

EXHIBIT 23: Ethanol Production Capacity in the US by State

(in Million Gallons per Year)

US: One of the Leading Producers of Cellulosic Ethanol

EXHIBIT 24: Commercial Scale Cellulosic Ethanol Capacity &

Status in the US

Discovery of Shale Gas Promises Bright Prospects for Renewable

Chemicals

Federal Stimulus Funding for the Renewable Chemicals Sector

Tax Credit Law Facilitates Easy Access to Capital

Farm Bill: A Boon to the US Bio-Economy

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals

by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform

Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform

Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,

Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals

by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other

Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other

Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,

Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals

by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,

Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,

Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers,

Platform Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform

Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,

Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and

Other Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other

Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,

Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,

Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,

Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers,

Platform Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform

Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,

Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and

Other Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other

Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,

Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,

Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,

Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Demand for Green Products Drives Market Growth

Tight Maize Supply: A Road Block for Renewable Chemicals Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 25: Chinese Maize Production in Million Tons for the

Years 2016-17 to 2019/20

Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers,

Platform Chemicals and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform

Chemicals and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ethanol,

Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and

Other Feedstocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other

Feedstocks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Feedstock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomass,

Corn, Sugarcane, Algae and Other Feedstocks for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage,

Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical,

Textiles, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Renewable Ethanol: Renewable Energy Targets Fuel Demand in the EU

EXHIBIT 26: Renewable Ethanol Production in Europe by Feedstock

(in %) for 2018

EXHIBIT 27: Renewable Ethanol Production Capacity (in Million

Liters) in Select European Countries

EXHIBIT 28: Renewable Ethanol Production Share Breakdown by

End-Use (2018)

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renewable

Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Renewable



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________