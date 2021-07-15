PRESS RELEASE

T-Cypher Bio announces the appointment of Thomas Lars Andresen as Chief Executive Officer

Company to be led by award winning, cell therapy expert as it aims to unlock an expansive therapeutic target space by decoding natural T-cell responses in both oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Oxford, UK, 15 July 2021 – T-Cypher Bio (‘T-Cypher’, or ‘the Company’), a rapidly emerging private biotech company pioneering a novel approach to TCR therapeutics today announces the appointment of Thomas Lars Andresen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective from 1st August 2021.

Thomas has over 20 years of experience in biomaterial and biological engineering for drug delivery, immune modulation and cell therapy. Over his career, Thomas has founded several clinical stage immunotherapy companies including Boston-based Torque Therapeutics and Monta Biosciences in 2015, and cancer imaging company Nanovi in 2013. He has received multiple research prizes including the Elite Research Prize from the Danish Ministry of Science for his research and contribution to the field, has published more than 200 research articles and filed approximately 45 patent applications.

Uciane Scarlett, PhD, Interim Executive Chair & OSI Investment Principal, said: "Thomas brings a deep expertise of cell therapy drug development and research as we continue to build a leading management team. His appointment as CEO demonstrates our ambition to establish T-Cypher at the forefront of innovation in the field for deconvoluting vast T cell repertoires. His proven track record will be instrumental to the team as we continue to develop the pipeline and build the Company going forward.”

Thomas Lars Andresen, PhD, CEO said: “T-Cypher’s ground-breaking technologies stand out in the cell therapy space, giving it enormous potential to become a leading force of innovation. T-Cypher is rapidly growing and it is exciting to join at this stage of the Company’s journey. I look forward to working with the highly ambitious T-Cypher team and driving a unique product pipeline based on the company’s innovative platforms.”

Dr Luke Williams, Head of Immunology, and OSI Scientist-in-Residence said: “Thomas’ experience in the cell therapy field will provide a strong platform for T-Cypher as we continue to rapidly grow and establish our operations. I am looking forward to working alongside him as we enter this new and exciting chapter.”

Today’s announcement follows the recent separation of the Company from Orbit Discovery as it continues to expand its platform and pipeline.

About T-Cypher Bio

T-Cypher Bio, a rapidly emerging biotechnology company headquartered in Oxford, UK, is pioneering a novel approach to develop next generation TCR therapeutics and utilise state of the art techniques to identify a broad-range of potential targets, for both solid tumours and other indications.

These techniques offer a vast library of candidate antigen peptides for recognition by T cells and the ability to test T cell functionality directly from patients without the need for T cell cloning, TCR generation or immortalised T cells.

Through harnessing the knowledge gained within Orbit Discovery, the Company is building a pipeline of game-changing treatments for patients, with the potential to save lives.

For more information please visit: https://tcypherbio.com/

About OSI

Oxford Sciences Innovation is a leading science and technology business. OSI ensures Oxford’s world-leading science moves out of the laboratory and onto the global stage. In partnership with the University of Oxford, OSI creates fundamental technology companies, built on science. We match scientists with experienced entrepreneurs and patient capital to turn idea to impact, discovery to company. OSI invests in Life Sciences, Deep Tech, Healthtech, AI and Software to create companies taking on challenges like diagnosis and treatment of disease and cancer, hyper resolution microscopy, renewable energy, drones, nuclear fusion and quantum computing. Founded in 2015, we’ve raised over $800M of evergreen capital, building on Oxford’s renowned research legacy, to create a leading science and technology ecosystem and home for entrepreneurs.

OSI backs companies from their inception and invest for the long-term, helping them to build their businesses by finding senior management talent, entrepreneurs, expert advisors and global investors to realise their vision. OSI reinvests any returns back into the Oxford ecosystem and the next generation of scientists and technologies to create even more companies capable of tackling more of the world’s most important problems.

