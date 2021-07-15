Oxford Biomedica Appoints Dr. Michael Hayden as Non-Executive Director

Oxford, UK – 15 July, 2021: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael Hayden has been appointed to the Group’s Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Dr. Hayden was the President of Global R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. from 2012 to 2017 during which time approximately 35 new products were approved in major markets. In 2015 Teva R&D was recognised as one of the ten most exciting innovators in the pharma sector and in 2017 it was ranked top of the industry for CNS development and clinical trial success rate by Pharma Intelligence.1

Dr. Hayden is the co-founder of five biotechnology companies: Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., NeuroVir Therapeutics Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspreva Pharmaceuticals Corp and 89bio, Inc. He currently represents various private biotech companies at Board level and serves as CEO of Prilenia Therapeutics, which is a private company focussed on the neurology space. In addition he is, or has been, on the Board of the following public companies in the last five years: 89bio, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (until 30 June 2021), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr. Hayden has previously been cited as one of the 50 Canadians born in the 20th century to have changed the world2, and in 2017 was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. He has authored approximately 900 peer-reviewed publications and invited submissions, and has focused his research primarily on translational medicine, including genetics of diabetes, lipoprotein disorders, Huntington’s disease, predictive and personalised medicine, and drug development. Dr. Hayden and his research group have identified 10 disease-causing genes which includes the identification of the major gene underlying high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in humans. He also identified the first mutations underlying Lipoprotein Lipase (LPL) deficiency and developed gene therapy approaches to treat this condition resulting in the first approved gene therapy product (Glybera) in a major market. He is the most cited author in the world on the ABCA1 gene and Huntington’s disease. Dr. Hayden is also a Killam Professor at the University of Columbia.

Dr. Hayden has been working with Oxford Biomedica on a consultancy basis for the past year and has provided great insight to the Board and Senior Executive team, he will therefore be joining the Board of Directors as a Non-Independent Director. The Board intends to continue to strengthen and diversify the Board having initiated a search for an additional independent Non-Executive Director, targeting the selection of female and ethnically diverse candidates.

There are no other disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

Dr. Roch Doliveux, Non-Executive Chairman of Oxford Biomedica, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Michael to Oxford Biomedica. Bringing with him decades of industry defining scientific contributions and achievements, including developing the world’s first approved gene therapy treatment, he will be a formidable asset on the Board as we continue to deliver life changing gene therapy treatments to people in need. Following Michael’s appointment, we will continue to bolster the Board with diversity remaining a key element.”

Dr. Michael Hayden added: “Having been impressed by the Group’s science and its leading lentiviral vector platform for many years, I am delighted to be able to join Oxford Biomedica. I look forward to working closely with the Board to maximise the value of its technologies and product pipeline at a time where gene and cell therapy is at the forefront of transforming and improving the quality of life for people, not to mention its vital applicability recently in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As of 15 July 2021, the members of the Oxford Biomedica Board of Directors will be as follows:

Dr. Roch Doliveux, Non-Executive Chairman

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer

Stuart Henderson, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director

Professor Dame Kay Davies, Independent Non-Executive Director

Robert Ghenchev, Non-Executive Director

Dr. Heather Preston, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Sam Rasty, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Michael Hayden, Non-Executive Director

About Oxford Biomedica