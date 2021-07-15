Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market to Reach US$22.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.Direct, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Indirect segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.6% share of the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
- ATEQ
- Bartec USA LLC
- Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC
- Continental AG
- DENSO Auto Parts
- Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.
- Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG
- NIRA Dynamics AB
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Wabco Holdings Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic
Tires Grow in Prominence
Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in
an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air
But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of
Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000,
2017, 2020 and 2030
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advantage PressurePro LLC (USA)
ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH (Germany)
ATEQ TPMS (USA)
Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Bartec USA LLC (USA)
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (USA)
BH SENS Group (China)
Continental AG (Germany)
Denso Auto Parts (USA)
HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China)
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
NIRA Dynamics AB (Sweden)
Transics (France)
Valor (Canada)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven
Stability to Growth
EXHIBIT 1: The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies
Encourages OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger
Car Safety Systems Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2018 and 2022
Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS
EXHIBIT 2: With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road
Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been
Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in
the Aftermarket
EXHIBIT 3: Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable
Market for TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car
Population by Type (in Million Units) for the years 2017 and
2035
Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market
China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends
EXHIBIT 4: Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the
Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities:
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market
Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors
EXHIBIT 5: With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven
by Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst
for the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price
of Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018
and 2020
Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS
Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D
Focus on TPMS
EXHIBIT 6: Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires
Robust Tire Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide
in 2043 (In Million Units)
Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS
Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth
IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space
Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth
New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate
Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns
R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Communication Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Direct by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Direct by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Indirect by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Indirect by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Car by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Car by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Light Commercial Vehicle
(LCV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Commercial
Vehicle (HCV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and
Indirect - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial
Vehicle (HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and
Indirect - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial
Vehicle (HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and
Indirect - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial
Vehicle (HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial
Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure
Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 76
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________