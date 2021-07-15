Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market to Reach US$22.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.Direct, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Indirect segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.6% share of the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic

Tires Grow in Prominence

Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in

an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air

But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of

Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000,

2017, 2020 and 2030



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven

Stability to Growth

EXHIBIT 1: The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies

Encourages OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger

Car Safety Systems Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2018 and 2022

Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS

EXHIBIT 2: With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road

Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been

Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide

by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in

the Aftermarket

EXHIBIT 3: Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable

Market for TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car

Population by Type (in Million Units) for the years 2017 and

2035

Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market

China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends

EXHIBIT 4: Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the

Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities:

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market

Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors

EXHIBIT 5: With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven

by Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst

for the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price

of Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018

and 2020

Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS

Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D

Focus on TPMS

EXHIBIT 6: Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires

Robust Tire Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide

in 2043 (In Million Units)

Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS

Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth

IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate

Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns

R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Communication Standards



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 76

