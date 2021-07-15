Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Carestream Health, Cefla and Envista Holdings Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the dental cone beam computed tomography market and it is poised to grow by $ 231.64 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on the dental cone beam computed tomography market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.
The dental cone beam computed tomography market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shift toward 3D imaging technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental cone beam computed tomography market growth during the next few years.
The report on dental cone beam computed tomography market covers the following areas:
- Dental cone beam computed tomography market sizing
- Dental cone beam computed tomography market forecast
- Dental cone beam computed tomography market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental cone beam computed tomography market vendors that include ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Cefla SC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GENORAY Co. Ltd., J. Morita Corp., Planmeca Group, PreXion Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the dental cone beam computed tomography market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Endodontic and periodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Orthodontic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental surgeries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental clinics and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Cefla SC
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- GENORAY Co. Ltd.
- J. Morita Corp.
- Planmeca Group
- PreXion Inc.
- VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
