Worldwide Refurbished Medical Equipment Industry to 2026 - Featuring Medical Imaging Systems, MRI Systems & Nuclear Medicine Devices Among Others

The global refurbished medical equipment market reached a value of US$ 10.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Refurbished medical equipment refers to devices that have been restored to a reusable condition without changing their original specifications. The process of refurbishment involves the uninstallation of an old machine and a thorough servicing of all parts, followed by disinfecting, cleaning, painting and replacement of damaged or old components. The device is then sold at a considerably lower price in comparison to a new machine. Owing to these benefits, refurbished equipment finds extensive applicability across hospitals, clinics and other healthcare institutions.



The increasing privatization of the healthcare sector, along with the growing requirement for low-cost medical services, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population are also providing a boost to the market growth. Healthcare centers are increasingly opting for alternatives to procure inexpensive medical equipment to offer a wide variety of affordable treatment services to their patients without compromising on the quality. Additionally, the expanding population base suffering from critical ailments across the globe, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is also augmenting the market growth. Also, there is widespread adoption of refurbished equipment by private hospitals in the emerging nations owing to budget constraints. Moreover, the integration of devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and extensive efforts by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all, are also projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Product Type:

Medical Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography Systems

MRI Systems

X-ray, C-arm & Radiography Equipment

Ultrasound Systems

Mammography Equipment

Nuclear Medicine Devices

Operating Equipment and Surgical Devices

Anesthesia Machines and Agent Monitors

Endoscopes and Microscopes

Vascular Closure Devices

Electrosurgical Units

Altherectomy Devices

Others

Patient Monitoring Devices

Defibrillators

Coagulation Analyzers

Neurology Equipment

Endoscopy Equipment

Others

Breakup by Application:

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Minimally Invasive Devices

Biotechnology Instruments

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGITO Medical, Block Imaging, Everx Pty Ltd, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, Radmedical, Siemens Healthineers AG, Soma Technology Inc., etc.



