Registration of share capital reduction

Oslo, 15 July 2021: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021 approved a capital reduction by cancellation of own shares and by redemption of shares held on behalf of the Norwegian State by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.



The share capital of the Company is reduced by NOK 22,791,237 from NOK 455,824,802.90 to NOK 433,033,565.90 by cancellation of 8,551,880 of the Company’s own shares and redemption and cancellation of 4,854,730 shares owned on behalf of the Norwegian State by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.



The cancellation and redemption has now been carried out as described above. With effect from the implementation of the capital reduction through registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, Article 4 of the Company’s Articles of Association is amended to read as follows:



The share capital is NOK 433,033,565.90 divided into 254,725,627 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.70.





Contact



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Cellular: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: Silje.Ingeberg@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act