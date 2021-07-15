Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Aramid Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Aramid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$546.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$767.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$651 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)



APCM, LLC

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Holding Company Composite

Isola Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Park Aerospace Corp

SGL Group – The Carbon Company

Solvay SA

Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Advanced Composites

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers (Prepregs)

Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites

Resins Used in Prepregs

Basic Forms of Prepregs

Manufacture of Prepregs

Thermosetting Prepreg Processes

Thermoplastic Prepregging Processes

EXHIBIT 1: Energy Intensity of Production Processes during

Prepreg Manufacture

Applications of Prepregs

Global Prepregs Market Prospects and Outlook

Thermosetting Resins Hold Leading Market Share

Carbon Fiber Prepregs: The Most Widely Used Type

Aerospace & Defense Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market for

Prepregs

North America and Europe Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Impact of COVID-19



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Aviation Sector

Affecting Growth Outlook for Prepregs

EXHIBIT 2: Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region

(in Units) for the Years 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Gross Orders for Boeing and Airbus for the

Period 2010-2019

Epoxy Prepreg: The Popular Resin Type

Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components

Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites

OAA Alternatives Emerge in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing

Potential Growth Opportunity for Prepregs Usage in Defense

Applications

UAVs Offer Potential Growth Prospects for Prepregs

Emerging Space Exploration Missions to Augur Well for the

Advanced Composites Market

Auto Industry?s Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels

Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Prepregs Market

EXHIBIT 4: World Automobile Production (in Million Units) for

the Period 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 5: Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction

Drives Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target

Development in the EU (in g CO2/km)

EXHIBIT 6: Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight

Materials

Switch to Electric Vehicles: Opportunity for Prepregs Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2019, 2025 & 2030

Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass

Manufacture of Automotive Components

Advancements Aimed at Addressing Curing Time Hurdles

Growing Importance of Renewable Energy and Need to Harness Wind

Energy Spurs Use of Prepregs in Turbines

EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

EXHIBIT 9: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass

Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment

Augurs Well for Prepregs Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Snow Skis: An Important Market for Prepregs

Marine Vessels Construction Moves towards Advanced Composites,

Supports Prepregs Demand

Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites

Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market: Superior Properties Support

Growing Use in Key End-Use Markets

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Wind Energy: Major End-Use

Sectors

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions to Fuel Long-term

Growth

Challenges Facing Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market

Carbon Fiber Prepregs: A Intensely Competitive Market

Material Properties and Performance Benefits Support Demand for

Thermoplastic Prepregs

Tow Prepregs Market: Market Growth Linked to Aerospace & Auto

Industries

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: An Overview

Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepregs Continue to Find Increasing Use

Out-of-Autoclave Prepregs: A Small Yet Prominent Part of

Overall Prepregs Market

Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg

Applications

User-Friendly and Automated Prepreg Machines: Enabling

Manufacture of High-Quality Prepregs

Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound Gains Popularity

Composite Tooling Prepreg Market: An Overview

Innovations Drive Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and

Applications

A Glance at Select Innovations

High Cost of Recycling Prepregs Remains a Key Challenge for the

Industry



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Aramid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Aramid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aramid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermoset by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Prepregs Market in the US: An Overview

Reinforced Applications of Textile Glass Fiber Present Growth

Potential

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

An Insight into Chinese Glass Fiber Composites Market

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics to Offer Competition to

Glass Fibers

EXHIBIT 11: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) in Europe:

Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 12: European Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)

Production Breakdown (in %) by Country/ Region for 2018

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon,

Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset

and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated



