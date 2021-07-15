Anexinet Strengthens Customer Cybersecurity Offerings With Ping Identity Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING). The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information on zero trust identity cybersecurity, read Anexinet’s blog, “Zero Trust Has Become The Ethos Of Cybersecurity,” https://bit.ly/36CwQzC , or listen to our podcast, “Securing Identities With Ping,” https://bit.ly/36AJXl0 .



Anexinet joins a growing list of solution providers, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and global systems integrators (GSIs) developing IAM solutions and services through the Ping Identity Global Channel Partner Program.

“Modern enterprises require turnkey solutions that address the realities of hybrid IT environments and simplify identity across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructures,” said Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. “We’re excited to partner with Anexinet to tackle the robust security challenges organizations face today and further improve the identity experience for all customers within our ecosystem.”

Attackers deploy more sophisticated host-encrypted malware every day, and defending against these threats involves more than just a good backup strategy. Today, companies need to apply a strong IAM protection strategy to help mitigate risks.

“Over the past few years, much has changed with remote workers, regulation, cloud applications, IoT, and APIs. Because of this, it’s imperative that every organization examine how its IAM program is currently supporting these changes,” said Rob Sheinker, Vice President, Partner Strategy, Anexinet. “We are proud to partner with Ping Identity to bring our customers a great IAM solution that will strengthen their security postures.”

Follow Anexinet on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or via the Anexinet Insights Blog .

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the leading intelligent identity solution for the digital enterprise. Ping champions identity to help world-class organizations deliver extraordinary digital experiences while simultaneously achieving Zero Trust security. Enterprises trust Ping to provide personalized, identity-centric security with passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. With the Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform users now have secure access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while managing identity and profile data at scale. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 rely on Ping for its flexibility extending across hybrid IT environments, premier identity expertise, open standards leadership and partnership with companies like Microsoft and Amazon. Ping Identity is pioneering a unique, yet flexible privacy-first approach for enterprises to engage with customers, partners, employees and digital resources in a secure, trusted manner. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Ping Identity Contact

Ping Identity Media Relations

Kristin Miller

press@pingidentity.com

720-728-1033