Global Gas Detection Equipment Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Detection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092512/?utm_source=GNW

Demand in the global market is set to be driven by increasing adoption of these safety devices in industrial, commercial and other industries for ensuring worker safety, minimizing risks and preventing fire breakouts. The market benefits from rising demand from end-use industries, focus on residential and workplace safety standards, and enforcement of tough environmental regulations. The oil & gas and chemicals industries are among the primary end-users of gas detectors owing to increasing emphasis on safety measures related to gas processing. Industry protocols and government laws that require gas facilities to use gas detectors are driving technical innovations such as infrared and photoionization technology. Growth is also anticipated to be influenced by penetration of the Internet of Everything and artificial neural network technologies over the next few years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Detection Equipment estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Electrochemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Gas Detection Equipment market. Electrochemical gas detectors find applications in a broad spectrum of environments that include refineries, chemical plants, gas turbines and underground gas storage facilities. The growing adoption of electrochemical sensors is attributed to their capability to detect harmful gas emission, detect landfill gases and improve indoor air quality. Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) detectors are primarily used to detect a wide range of gases, commonly hydrogen sulphide and have a long life span even up to ten years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $671.9 Million by 2026



The Gas Detection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$671.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$717.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as US and Europe, the traditional regional markets for gas detection equipment, continue to generate a major portion of revenues for the global market. Stringent regulations and guidelines that govern the need and use of gas detection equipment, including gas sensors and other components, are well established in these markets than anywhere else across the globe. Demand for gas detection equipment in recent times has been relatively stronger in the Asia-Pacific market as compared to other markets, thanks to rapid industrialization in the region, and the subsequent increase in adoption of international safety standards and practices. Increased investments on new plants in steel, power, chemical/petrochemical and oil & gas sectors make Asia-Pacific a market laden with tremendous potential for gas detection equipment. Middle East & Africa, given the large concentration of oil & gas companies in the region, represents an equally strong regional market for gas detection equipment market.



Infrared Segment to Reach $600.6 Million by 2026



Infrared gas sensors are intended to measure a diverse range of gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and VOCs like benzene, butane and acetylene. Infrared sensors works by passing radiation through a definite volume of gas, the absorption of energy from the sensor beam occurs at specific wavelengths, based on the properties of the particular gas. In the global Infrared segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$466.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 147 Featured)



3M Company

AirTest Technologies, Inc.

Bacharach, Inc.

California Analytical Instruments, Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd.

Detector Electronics Corp.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Emerson Electric Co.

ENMET, LLC

ESP Safety, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell Analytics, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Industrial Scientific Corp.

Johnson Controls

Mil-Ram Technology, Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

RAE Systems, Inc.

RKI Instruments, Inc.

Sensidyne, LP

Sierra Monitor Corp.

Status Scientific Controls Ltd.

TQ Environmental Ltd.

Trolex Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092512/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Gas Detection Equipment

Evolution of Gas Detection Equipment

An Overview of Gas Detection Sensing Technologies

Common Gases Detected in Industries

Common Gases and their Exposure Limits

Pros and Cons of Select Gas Detection Technologies

Gas Detection Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment: Largest Product Segment

Portable Gas Detection Equipment Exhibit Fastest Growth

A Note on Evolution of Portable Gas Detectors

Fixed Vs. Portable Gas Detection System: A Comparison

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Gas Detection Equipment Market (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 2: Global Gas Detection Equipment Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan

Stable Economic Scenario Widens Business Prospects for Gas

Detection Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Gas Detection Equipment: Fragmented Marketplace

Leading Suppliers of Gas Detection Systems

Low Cost Products Intensify Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Bacharach, Inc. (USA)

California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (USA)

City Technology Ltd. (UK)

Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd. (UK)

Detector Electronics Corporation (USA)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

ENMET, LLC (USA)

ESP Safety, Inc. (USA)

Gastech Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (USA)

RAE Systems, Inc. (USA)

Industrial Scientific Corporation (USA)

Johnson Controls International plc (USA)

Mil-Ram Technology, Inc. (USA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)

Sierra Monitor Corporation (USA)

RKI Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Sensidyne, LP (USA)

Sensor Electronics (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Status Scientific Controls Ltd. (UK)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

TQ Environmental Ltd. (UK)

Trolex Ltd. (UK)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Persistent Need to Ensure Personnel & Plant Safety: Primary

Demand Determinant for Gas Detection Equipment Market

Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Create Highly

Conducive Environment

A Peek into Regulatory Landscape

Sophisticated Wireless Systems Step In to Spearhead Next Wave

of Growth

Ability to Address Diverse Needs and Wider Availability: Key

Traits of Wireless Systems Market

Rise of Sophisticated Sensor Technologies Instigates

Progressive Momentum

A Note on Sensor Technologies Used in Gas Detection Equipment

Hydrogen Gas Detection Elicits Heightened Attention

CO2 Sensing Gains Traction amid Rising Energy Costs & Stringent

Environmental Mandates

Oxygen Sensing Systems in Novel Designs Come to the Fore

Natural Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity

Rising Demand across End-Use Verticals Propels Market Expansion

Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector

Challenging Conditions of Exploration Call for More Robust and

Reliable Detection Devices

Newer Technologies Pervade H2S Detection Space in Oil & Gas Sector

Limitations with Conventional Technologies Drive Use of

Ultrasonic Devices in Oil & Gas Sector

High Risks Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in LNG

Facilities

Uptrend in Oil & Gas Sector Signals Bright Prospects for Gas

Detection Equipment

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the

Years 2010 through 2019

Chemical Industry Relies on Gas Detection Equipment for

Regulatory Conformance

Gas Detection Steps In to Curb Accidents in Chemical Plants

Criticality of Real-Time Gas Detection in Mining Facilities

Bodes Well

Common Mine Gases: Properties & Health Effects

From Canaries and Mice to Sensors: Gas Detection in Mining

Improves Dramatically through History

Multiple-Sensor Instruments Emerge as Norm for Gas Detection in

Mining

Power Sector: High-Risk Operational Environment Drives Demand

for Gas Detection Equipment

Rising Demand for Electricity Creates Opportunities for Gas

Detection Equipment in the Power Sector

Gas Detectors Play Indispensable Role in Personnel and Plant

Safety in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

Gas Detection in Water & Waste Water Treatment: A Peek into

Various Gases and Hazard Locations

Growing Demand for Semi-Fixed Detectors in Water & Wastewater

Treatment Plants

EXHIBIT 6: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Market Revenues (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and

2021

EXHIBIT 7: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Market Revenues (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Offshore Infrastructure Applications Drive Demand for Gas

Detection Equipment in Marine Industry

Regulations for Ensuring Worker Safety in the Shipping Industry

Customized Gas Detection Systems for SOLAS Compliance

Ensuring Proper Maintenance and Care

Gas Detection Equipment Gain Traction in Automotive

Manufacturing Environment

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Rising Concerns of Indoor Air Quality Drive Demand for Gas

Detection in HVAC Systems

Hazards of Confined Spaces Drive Demand

Enclosed Parking Spaces: Potential Application Zones

Terrorist Attacks Drive Adoption of Gas Detection Equipment

Technological Advancements & Innovations Maintain Growth

Momentum in Gas Detection Equipment Market

Integration of IoT, Cloud, Digital Communication and Mobile

Device Connectivity

Sensor Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market

Faster Response Time: Core Focus Area for Sensor Technology

Enhancement

Select Latest Gas Detection Equipment Models

Pricing Pressures Continue to Dog the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrochemical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Oxide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal Oxide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Oxide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Infrared by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Catalytic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Catalytic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalytic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Zirconia by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Zirconia by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Zirconia by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sensor

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Gas

Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Single Gas Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Gas Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi Gas

Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Multi Gas Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi Gas Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining & Metals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Mining & Metals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining & Metals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Water &

Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Dynamics

Gas Detectors - Critical for Homeland Security

An Overview of Key Product Segments

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment

Handheld/Portable Gas Detection Equipment

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide,

Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared,

Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and

Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas

Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Product Type - Fixed and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Product Type - Fixed and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide,

Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared,

Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection

Equipment by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia

and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas

Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Product Type - Fixed and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Product Type - Fixed and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fixed and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide,

Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared,

Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and

Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas

Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Product Type - Fixed and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Product Type - Fixed and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide,

Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared,

Catalytic, Zirconia and Other Sensor Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrochemical, Metal Oxide, Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia and

Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas

Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: China Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Technology - Single Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Gas Detection and Multi Gas Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Product Type - Fixed and Portable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: China Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

Product Type - Fixed and Portable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

and Portable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: China Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Power and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Mining & Metals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Safety Gas Detectors Market

EXHIBIT 9: Portable Gas Detectors Market in Europe (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type

Regulatory Framework & ATEX Standards

Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Gas Detection Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Detection

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Detection

Equipment by Sensor Type - Electrochemical, Metal Oxide,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________