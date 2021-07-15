Global Superconducting Wire Market Report 2021-2027 - Particle Accelerator and Mass Spectrometers Propel Growth

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconducting Wire - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Superconducting Wires Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Wires estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
High Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low & Medium Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Superconducting Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st Century
- An Introduction to Superconducting Wire
- Definition
- Types of Superconducting Wires
- Key Application Sectors of Superconducting Wire
- Superconducting Wires: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) Wire: Major Product Segment
- Low & Medium Temperature Superconductors Remain in Contention
- Market Analysis by Region: Developed Regions, the Prime Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Competitive Scenario
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth Opportunities in Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing and Research Steer Market Growth
- The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors and Superconducting Wires
- Superconducting Wires Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical Motor Market
- Growing Demand for Superconductors for Computer Chip Designing Technology in Electronics Sector
- Growth in Demand for Superconducting Wires in Particle Accelerator and Mass Spectrometers Propel Growth
- Rising Demand for Superconductors for MRI System in Medical Sector Propels the Market
- Introduction of Ultra-Low Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (ULF-MRI) to Spur Superconducting Magnet Demand
- Increase in Demand for Efficient Electric Motors for the Medical Industry Drive Growth
- Select Technology and Superconducting Material Innovations
- High Raw Material and Manufacturing Costs Pose Challenge to the Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
