Global Superconducting Wire Market Report 2021-2027 - Particle Accelerator and Mass Spectrometers Propel Growth

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconducting Wire - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Superconducting Wires Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Wires estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

High Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low & Medium Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Superconducting Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st Century
  • An Introduction to Superconducting Wire
  • Definition
  • Types of Superconducting Wires
  • Key Application Sectors of Superconducting Wire
  • Superconducting Wires: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Recent Market Activity
  • High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) Wire: Major Product Segment
  • Low & Medium Temperature Superconductors Remain in Contention
  • Market Analysis by Region: Developed Regions, the Prime Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
  • Competitive Scenario

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 27 Featured)

  • American Superconductor Corporation
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc.
  • Metal Oxide Technologies LLC
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  • Supercon Inc.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc.
  • Superox
  • Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth Opportunities in Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing and Research Steer Market Growth
  • The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors and Superconducting Wires
  • Superconducting Wires Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical Motor Market
  • Growing Demand for Superconductors for Computer Chip Designing Technology in Electronics Sector
  • Growth in Demand for Superconducting Wires in Particle Accelerator and Mass Spectrometers Propel Growth
  • Rising Demand for Superconductors for MRI System in Medical Sector Propels the Market
  • Introduction of Ultra-Low Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (ULF-MRI) to Spur Superconducting Magnet Demand
  • Increase in Demand for Efficient Electric Motors for the Medical Industry Drive Growth
  • Select Technology and Superconducting Material Innovations
  • High Raw Material and Manufacturing Costs Pose Challenge to the Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Overview
  • 2GHTS Seeks to Emerge as Mainstream Technology
  • US Department of Energy Strides Towards Enhanced Utility Infrastructure
  • Superconductors Gain Critical Importance in MRI

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

  • China's Superconductor Market
  • Government Support Driving Growth in the Field of Superconductivity
  • Superconductor Based Power Transformers

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 27

