Global Mining Lubricants Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mining Lubricants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042479/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Lubricants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Mining Lubricants market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mining Lubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$613.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$636.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$636.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)



Bel-Ray Company, LLC

BP Plc.

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS Petrolub SE

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

KlÃ¼ber Lubrication

PetroChina Company Limited

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.

Sinopec Corp.

Total S.A.

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042479/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Mining Lubricants

Type of Mining Lubricants

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Mining Techniques

Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function

Engine

Hydraulic

Transmission

Gear

End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants

Coal Mining

Iron Ore Mining

Bauxite Mining

Other End-Uses

Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for

Mining Lubricants Market

Recent Market Activity

Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market

Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand

Asia-Pacific (including China) Exhibits Massive Gains

India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific

EXHIBIT 1: World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry

Competitive Scenario & Key Developments

Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bel-Ray Company, LLC (USA)

BP Plc. (UK)

Chevron Corporation (USA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany)

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Klüber Lubrication (Germany)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (USA)

Sinopec Corp. (China)

Total S.A. (France)

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global

Mining Lubricants Market

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises

Bright Prospects

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth

Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining

Lubricants Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country

Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants

EXHIBIT 5: Global Iron Ore Production (In Million Tonnes) by

Major Countries: 2019

Iron Ore Reserves

EXHIBIT 6: Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Crude Reserves by Geographic Region

A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of

Iron Ore

EXHIBIT 7: Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons

(2007-2019)

EXHIBIT 8: Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of

Crude Steel Production by Region

Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants

EXHIBIT 9: Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine

Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina

Production by Region (2018)

Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth

Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for

Mining Lubricants

Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to

Advantages over Manual Systems

Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication

Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for

Bio-Based Lubricants

Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand

Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies

Propel the Market

Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector

Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mineral Oil & Bio-based

Lubricants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Oil & Bio-based

Lubricants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Lubricants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Synthetic Lubricants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Lubricants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Surface Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Underground

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Underground Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Underground Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Engine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Transmission by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transmission by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transmission by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Gear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Gear by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Gear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Coal Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Coal Mining by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Coal Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore Mining

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Iron Ore Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Bauxite Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Bauxite Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Bauxite Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic

Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and

Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by End-Use -

Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal Mining,

Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and

Synthetic Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic,

Transmission and Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal Mining,

Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic

Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and

Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal Mining,

Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic

Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and

Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Mining Lubricants

by End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal Mining,

Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and

Synthetic Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic,

Transmission and Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal Mining,

Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and

Synthetic Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by Type -

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic,

Transmission and Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Equipment Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission and Gear for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal Mining,

Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and

Synthetic Lubricants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic

Lubricants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil &

Bio-based Lubricants and Synthetic Lubricants for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mining

Lubricants by Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Surface Mining and Underground Mining Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mining Lubricants by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Mining and Underground Mining for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________