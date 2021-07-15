Global Medical Gloves Market Report 2021-2027 - Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach $70 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$30.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$42.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR

The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Outbreak Instigates Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves Market

The World Cannot Fight the Corona Virus Without Appropriate Weapons

The Humble Disposable Medical Gloves Are Now in the Spotlight, Making this Market Among the Few to Grow Amidst the Pandemic & the Looming Recession

Medical Gloves: An Introduction

Latex Gloves

Latex Alternatives

Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements

Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

Market Segmentation of Medical Gloves

Medical Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves

Medical Gloves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance

Surgical Gloves to Gain on Expense of Examination Gloves

Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity

Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable Medical Gloves

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets

Malaysia: Dominant Producer of Disposable Gloves Worldwide

Malaysia to Ramp Up Production to Cater to Global Demand

Innovations Drive Growth

Select Innovations

Competitive Landscape

A Topical Review of OEM Gloves Market

Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

Capacity Expansion to Boost Nitrile Market Presence

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Enhanced Productivity and Expanded Target Markets - Strategies for Better Future

Supermax: An Overview of Company's Operations

Supermax's Capacity Expansion Undertakings

Further Increase in Reliance on Nitrile Segment to Fuel Growth for Kossan

Kossan's Capacity Expansion Plans

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

Rising Focus on Hygiene & Safety and Increasing Incident of Pandemic to Impel Global Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves

Importance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive Growth in Market

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer Confidence

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with Active Ingredient

Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Demand and Supply Dynamics

Market Overview

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage

Opportunity Indicators

Continued Preference of Latex Gloves

Competition

Legal and Regulatory Environment

Changing Landscape of the European Surgical Gloves Market

Increase in Aging Populace: A Business Case for Disposable Medical Gloves

German Gloves Market is Powder-Free

A Major Import Market

Market Overview

Changing Dynamics of the Asian Medical Gloves Market

Malaysia Accounts for Lion's Share of Production

An Overview

Imports: A Major Source of Medical Gloves in India

Local Industry Treads on a Growth Path, Still to Embrace Changing Global Trends

Indonesia: Rubber Industry Overview

Malaysia: Domestic Market Yet to Take Off

Malaysian Companies Dominate Global Glove Industry

Industry Moves in the Direction of Better Efficiency and Productivity

