Achiko Engages EpiMetrics to Expand Covid-19 Testing Operations with Udayana University in Bali, Indonesia in the Implementation of a Mass Testing Program

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications, has engaged EpiMetrics Inc. (“EpiMetrics”) to further expand its ongoing Covid-19 testing research in Bali, Indonesia with Udayana University, Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine, Faculty of Medicine (“Udayana”).



The study considers how the implementation of mass testing using Achiko’s proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameX combined with its digital passporting service mobile app Teman Sehat (Health Buddy) impacts healthcare, consumers and businesses.

EpiMetrics assists companies to create a framework for public health systems utilizing its expertise across epidemiology, biostatistics, community health and program management. One of its projects was to study access to medicines, the supply chain and training for related enterprises in Africa for the Gates Foundation and provided the evidence and information needed to create policy. The EpiMetrics founder, Dr. John Q. Wong, is a medical doctor and epidemiologist. Dr. Wong is a consultant to the Philippines Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the management of emerging infectious diseases under President Duterte and received the Roux Prize in 2016 from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) for using health data to identify issues in the health system that lead to expanded health coverage and cost reduction.

Achiko has engaged EpiMetrics to model Achiko’s surveillance and isolation system, AptameX and Teman Sehat, in order to assess whether an outlying community like Bali can be economically viable again as a tourist destination with the introduction of proactive testing. Based on AptameX’s sensitivity and specificity parameters, EpiMetrics will determine the optimal frequency of testing needed to reduce R t i, the time-varying reproductive number of Covid-19, to less than 1. An R t value of less than 1 indicates the infection rate is declining and could help Bali achieve its goal of reopening for tourism in the near future.

“We’re aware of the worsening situation in Asia as Covid-19’s Delta variant is sweeping through the region. At the current vaccination rate, we fear that the situation may last longer than we would all hope,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG.

“Achiko AG has invested heavily this year to launch AptameX,” Goh added. “Working with our partners, we anticipate receiving formal approval soon, making both our proprietary testing platform and the digital passport solution available to millions of people throughout Indonesia and beyond. We will be able to deliver a highly-scalable test that offers the speed of more expensive rapid tests, while also being on par with other tests in terms of sensitivity – at a price and value point that is extremely competitive in these vast markets.”

The collaboration aims to improve the usability for test centers to minimize errors and run testing more efficiently. A calibration test will also be run that further optimizes the algorithm used to qualify the AptameX test results for transfer to a digital passport utilized within Teman Sehat.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameX, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat. The Company has created a unique telehealth capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesised and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialisation rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com.

i Effective reproductive number (R)

The effective reproductive number (R) is the average number of secondary cases per infectious case in a population made up of both susceptible and non-susceptible hosts. If R>1, the number of cases will increase, such as at the start of an epidemic. Where R=1, the disease is endemic, and where R<1 there will be a decline in the number of cases.

