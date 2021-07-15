AutoScheduler.ai Mentioned in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle Report for Supply Chain Execution Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.ai , an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company is recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies 2021. AutoScheduler appears in the category under Warehouse Resource Optimization, which focuses on constraint-based planning and optimization to work activities within a warehouse or warehouse campus. In this section, Gartner mentions that the market penetration is 1 – 5% and benefits are High, which means that companies using this type of solution receive high value with game-changing improved processes, efficiencies, and productivity.



“Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.” This Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution “covers technologies used to support logistics and fulfillment processes (for example, warehousing, transportation and global logistics).” AutoScheduler is listed as a sample vendor under the Warehouse Resource Optimization category, showing that Gartner analysts recommend that end-users reading this document look deeper into using this technology.

The Gartner report says, “The growing need for digitally interconnected, intelligent supply chain networks warrants innovations that can deliver transformational outcomes. Supply chain leaders should use this Hype Cycle to understand the maturity, viability, and riskiness of evolving supply chain execution technologies.”

“AutoScheduler has proven to reduce labor costs, save picking times, reduce the use of pallets, balance inventory, ensure customer demand is met, and improve on-time, in-full order fulfillment within global organizations,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.ai. “We are pleased that Gartner recognizes the value of Warehouse Resource Optimization. AutoScheduler can provide even-greater productivity gains and greater efficiencies in the warehouse as warehouse operations become more and more complex.”

AutoScheduler sits on top of existing WMS or visibility platforms to accelerate productivity. It is meant to accelerate the current WMS capabilities by using Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. Using capacity-constrained schedules, AutoScheduler will help solve problems such as poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inventory shortages, inefficient workforce allocation, and the struggle to meet carrier appointment times.

