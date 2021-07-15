Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spunbond Nonwovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988068/?utm_source=GNW

Spun-bond nonwovens are made up of continuous filaments which are produced by the integrated bonding process, web formation and fiber spinning. The most commonly used spunbound nonwoven fabrics are polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) spunbound nonwoven fabrics. Market growth is sustained by increasing penetration beyond the hygiene market into various industries including agriculture and home textile, packaging and automotive industries. The market is also fueled by increasing demand for filtration, polyester felts and geo-textile separators coupled with rising adoption among builders, planners, and designers of transportation infrastructure for roads, highways, railways and foundations. Increasing use of personal hygiene products such as baby diapers across both developing and developed countries present lucrative growth opportunities. The market also gains from increasing disposable income and adoption of geo-textiles in novel applications such as mining, oil drilling sites and shale gas projects.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spunbond Nonwovens estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Disposable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Disposable spunbond nonwoven products are widely used in the medical and personal care industries. The segment`s growth is likely to be further augmented by increasing focus on sustainable products as a result of rising adoption of geo-textiles coupled with strong demand for disposable face masks, particularly among the millennial consumer.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5 Billion by 2026



The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific market is the leading user of spunbond nonwoven products owing to availability of cheap labor and raw materials. Increasing birth rates, aging population, changing literacy patterns and hygiene scenarios, fast-paced consumer lifestyles and increase in number of working women are influencing market demand for health and hygiene products, thereby encouraging the demand for spunbond nonwovens in these regions.

Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)



Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Alpha Foam Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Nonwovens

Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S

Berry Global, Inc

CHTC Jiahua Nonwovens (HTJH)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Fiberweb Ltd

Fitesa S.A

Gülsan Holding

Hydroweb GmbH

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc

KT Exports Pvt. Ltd

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Mada Nonwovens

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC

Mogul Co., Ltd

PFNonwovens a.s

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Saudi German Co. For Nonwoven (SGN)

Schouw & Co

Sidwin Fabric Pvt. Ltd

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd

Thrace Nonwovens & Geosynthetics S.A

Toray Industries, Inc

Ultra Nonwoven

Unitika Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Sets a Mixed Impact on the Nonwovens Market

EXHIBIT 1: N95 Masks Production in China Per Day (Jan Vs April

2020 in 000 Units)

A Prelude to Spunbound NonWovens

Key End-Use Markets

Market Outlook

Spunbond Capacity Continues to Grow

Polypropylene Holds Major Share

Personal Care & Hygiene Enjoy Commanding Share by Application

Asia-Pacific Set to Emerge as Leading Spunbond Nonwoven Consumer

A Peek into the South East Asian Market for Spunbond Nonwovens

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Automation Picks up

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost

Growth Prospects

Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles

EXHIBIT 1: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others,

Nonwovens and Woven

Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens

Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use

of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Focus Grows on Sustainability

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to

Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 2: Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant

by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)

EXHIBIT 3: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by

Geographic Region

Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging

Population Augurs Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence by

Geographic Region (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of UI Prevalence:

( in Million)

EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in

Men and Women

Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Female Population in 15-49 Years Age Group

(in Million) by Region: 2018 & 2025P

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand

EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021 Year Construction Spending (In $

Trillion)



