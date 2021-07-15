HLH Awarded “Best for the World” Honoree for 2021

HONOLULU, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii based sustainable forestry company, HLH LLC, has been recognized for the 8th consecutive year as a “B Corp Best for the World” honoree from B Lab, a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good.



HLH was first accredited as a certified B Corporation in 2013, joining a new class of companies using the power of business to help resolve social, environmental, and economic problems. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corporations are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive sustainable economy.

HLH earned a score in the top 5 percent of all B Corporations in its size and category. Today there are over 3,500 B Corps, spanning 70 countries and representing more than 150 industries. B Corporations must pass a rigorous and comprehensive review of a company’s impact on its workers, community, and the environment. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net.

“Together with tens of thousands of tree sponsorships from individuals, organizations and companies, along with an army of awesome volunteers and investors we have successfully helped plant more than 550,000 native and endemic trees here in Hawaii.” said Jeffrey Dunster, HLH CEO. “We are also using this first-of-its-kind forest as a catalyst for environmental, cultural and historical education throughout the state, and are honored to be recognized for these efforts once again as a B Corporation.”

Through state-of-the-art technologies and proprietary forest management practices, HLH is promoting long-term forest health, carbon sequestration, ecosystem diversity and unparalleled data collection for research and development, all while creating green jobs for Hawaii families.



About HLH: HLH uses state-of-the-art technology backed by decades of experience to preserve thousands of years of history, culture, and natural resources. HLH is one of a select group of companies worldwide to be named a Certified B Corporation, using the power of business to solve social and environmental issues. For more, visit www.HLH.co. For more on Legacy Tree Planting Tours visit www.HawaiianLegacyTours.com and for more on sponsoring a Legacy Tree, visit www.LegacyTrees.org.

