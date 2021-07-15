Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988003/?utm_source=GNW
Assistive technologies include devices and technological solutions. Devices include traditional disability devices such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and visual aids, as well as advanced solutions that aid in enabling disabled persons to lead more positive lives through increased control, security, and social participation. Growth in the market is being driven by rising elderly population, rising healthcare costs, and advances in technology. Technological advances have enabled assistive devices to be connected to healthcare networks, and is aiding the shift to home-based care. Moreover, assistive devices are becoming smart and can automatically trigger alarms to emergency services and/or caregivers in case of adverse events.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Communication Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobility Assistance segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Communication Aids comprises devices and aids such as speech & writing therapy devices, hearing aids, and vision & reading aids. Rising desire among people with visual impairments to lead independent lives is leading to growing demand for assistive technologies such as reading machines, video magnifiers, voice recorders, braille translators, and others. For people with hearing impairments, assistive technologies such as hearing aids and assistive listening devices help in enabling communication. The need for seamless mobility among the elderly population is thus propelling demand for mobility assistance products such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, crutches & canes, patient mechanical lift handling, and walkers & rollators among others.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Assistive Furniture Segment to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026
Assistive furniture comprises aids and devices such as medical beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bar, and door openers among others. The aids are essential for enabling people with impaired motor functioning and balance to sit and stand safety. Positioning equipment for instance is essential to ensure equal distribution of body pressure without affecting movement. In the global Assistive Furniture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$387.2 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care
Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern
Technologies for Offering Better Care
An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Global Market Outlook
Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for
Assistive Technologies
EXHIBIT 1: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 2: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 3: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in
Select Countries for 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population
Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D
Efforts to Boost Adoption
Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care
Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies
Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate
Independent Living
Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success
of Assistive Living Technologies
IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community
Live Independent Life
EXHIBIT 4: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices
(in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality
Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled
Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic
Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth
Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions
Affecting Mobility in the Elderly
EXHIBIT 6: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People
with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for
2012 and 2022P
EXHIBIT 7: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility
EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially
among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining
Independent Lifestyles
EXHIBIT 10: Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss
Worldwide in Million for the Years 2015 to 2050
Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown
(in %) by Product Type: 2020E
Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market
Strengthen Market Prospects
Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled
for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment
EXHIBIT 12: Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/
Country (in %): 2019
Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual
Wheelchairs Drive Demand
High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients
Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals
Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care
Facilities & Residences Propels Market
Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus
onto Assistive Speech Technology
Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design
Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and
Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 14: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market
