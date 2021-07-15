Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988003/?utm_source=GNW

Assistive technologies include devices and technological solutions. Devices include traditional disability devices such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and visual aids, as well as advanced solutions that aid in enabling disabled persons to lead more positive lives through increased control, security, and social participation. Growth in the market is being driven by rising elderly population, rising healthcare costs, and advances in technology. Technological advances have enabled assistive devices to be connected to healthcare networks, and is aiding the shift to home-based care. Moreover, assistive devices are becoming smart and can automatically trigger alarms to emergency services and/or caregivers in case of adverse events.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Communication Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobility Assistance segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Communication Aids comprises devices and aids such as speech & writing therapy devices, hearing aids, and vision & reading aids. Rising desire among people with visual impairments to lead independent lives is leading to growing demand for assistive technologies such as reading machines, video magnifiers, voice recorders, braille translators, and others. For people with hearing impairments, assistive technologies such as hearing aids and assistive listening devices help in enabling communication. The need for seamless mobility among the elderly population is thus propelling demand for mobility assistance products such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, crutches & canes, patient mechanical lift handling, and walkers & rollators among others.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Assistive Furniture Segment to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026



Assistive furniture comprises aids and devices such as medical beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bar, and door openers among others. The aids are essential for enabling people with impaired motor functioning and balance to sit and stand safety. Positioning equipment for instance is essential to ensure equal distribution of body pressure without affecting movement. In the global Assistive Furniture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$387.2 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)



Demant A/S

DRIVE MEDICAL

GN Hearing A/S

Invacare Corporation

MED-EL (Austria)

NORDIC CAPITAL (SUNRISE MEDICAL LLC)

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Permobil Group (Sweden)

Pride Mobility Products® Corporation

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

WS Audiology Denmark A/S







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988003/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern

Technologies for Offering Better Care

An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology

Global Market Outlook

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for

Assistive Technologies

EXHIBIT 1: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 2: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 3: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population

Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D

Efforts to Boost Adoption

Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care

Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies

Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate

Independent Living

Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success

of Assistive Living Technologies

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community

Live Independent Life

EXHIBIT 4: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices

(in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality

Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled

Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic

Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

EXHIBIT 6: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People

with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for

2012 and 2022P

EXHIBIT 7: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially

among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining

Independent Lifestyles

EXHIBIT 10: Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss

Worldwide in Million for the Years 2015 to 2050

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown

(in %) by Product Type: 2020E

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled

for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

EXHIBIT 12: Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/

Country (in %): 2019

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus

onto Assistive Speech Technology

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and

Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 14: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019

Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technology Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication Aids

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Communication Aids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication Aids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobility

Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mobility Assistance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobility Assistance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Assistive

Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Assistive Furniture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Assistive Furniture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bathroom Safety &

Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bathroom Safety &

Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bathroom Safety &

Assistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Assisted Living

Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Assisted Living Facilities

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Assisted Living

Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Nursing Homes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Nursing Homes

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Nursing

Homes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aging Demographics, Rise in People with Disabilities and

Chronic Medical Conditions Support Adoption of Assistive

Technologies

EXHIBIT 15: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 &

2050

EXHIBIT 16: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by

Age Group: 1975-2050

EXHIBIT 17: Arthritis Prevalence (in Millions) in the US for

Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Demand Growth Scenario for

Telehealth Providers in the US

Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Growing Population of Americans Suffering from Hearing Loss

Drives Need for Hearing Aids

EXHIBIT 18: Hearing Impaired Population (in Million) in the US

for Years 2000-2020

EXHIBIT 19: Percentage Breakdown of Severe to Profound Hearing

Impaired Population by Age Group in the US: 2019

Stair Lifts Emerge as a Critical Mobility Assistance Technology

for the Elderly and Disabled

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: Aging Population in Japan: 65+ Individuals as % of

Total Population for 2010-2019

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Aging Population: A Key Driver of Market Growth

EXHIBIT 21: Elderly Population in Europe: 65+ People as % of

Total Population in Select European Countries for 2019

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities

and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disabled

and Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication

Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disabled

and Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care,

Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

India: Advancing Assistive Technologies for Disabled Individuals

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Disabled

and Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication

Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Disabled

and Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care,

Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Disabled

and Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication

Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technologies by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988003/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________