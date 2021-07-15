Boréas Named a Top Semiconductor Startup to Watch in EE Times Silicon 100

BROMONT, Québec, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boréas Technologies today announced its selection in the EE Times Silicon 100, an annual list of emerging electronics and semiconductor startups to watch. Boréas was recognized for its low-power piezo haptic driver chip, the BOS1901, and for its CapDrive™ Technology, a patented, scalable high-voltage, low-power piezo platform that enables high-definition (HD) haptic effects for trackpads, wearables, smartphones and other resource-constrained devices that benefit from richer, more immersive touch user interfaces.



“For the past 21 years, the EE Times Silicon 100 has been the go-to guide to who’s who and what’s up among the most compelling semiconductor startups,” said Peter Clarke, the veteran technology and business journalist who curates the EE Times Silicon 100. “As a pioneer in piezoelectric-based touch user interface technologies—which are set to displace the static, mechanical buttons of the past—Boréas has earned its place among the 2021 version of the EE Times Silicon 100.”

“Rich touch user interfaces give consumers an emotional attachment to their devices, but the existing component technologies behind them often come up short—either delivering force sensing without gesture detection or gesture without localized sensory feedback,” said Simon Chaput, founder and CEO, Boréas Technologies. “As the only company with piezo technologies that produce the reassuring physical sensations of haptic feedback for small form-factor devices and that enable advanced gesture detection with localized haptics, Boréas is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers gain competitive advantage through compelling touch experiences.

“It’s a great honor to have been chosen for the EE Times Silicon 100,” added Chaput. “We’re delighted by the acknowledgement and will forge ahead to make good on the promise of our interface technologies.”

Midyear Company Highlights

The first six months of 2021 have been notable for Boréas, with the company expanding its business and technical staff throughout Asia and announcing new platforms and a key reference design. Highlights include:

Boréas Piezo Haptic Engine (Boréas PHE), the first module that integrates the company’s BOS1901with leading third-party piezo actuators (April 27, 2021)

Fitness Tracker Reference Design now available for the Boréas PHE

Boréas NexusTouch™, a piezo sensing and localized haptic platform that lets designers expand touch-based user interfaces on the sides of smartphones and gaming phones



For More Information

To purchase the complete e-book, Silicon 100: Startups Worth Watching in 2021, from EE Times, visit: https://www.eetimes.com/product/silicon-100-startups-worth-watching-in-2021/

For more information on Boréas, stay in touch on LinkedIn and YouTube, email: info@boreas.ca or visit: https://www.boreas.ca

About Boréas Technologies

Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive technology platform—on which the company’s ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive and NexusTouch are trademarks, of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8cafab4-9505-4b63-b6b9-b627e7005394