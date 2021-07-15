South East Asia $9.54 Billion Tire Market to 2026

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial vs. Bias, By Rim Size, By Tire Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South East Asian Tire Market was valued USD9.54 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 6.32% in the next five years

Based on consumer spending behaviour across the South East Asian countries, consumers mostly prefer two-wheelers for their daily commuting purpose. Due to this, the sales of two-wheelers are increasing at a brisk pace which is fuelling the automotive fleet which in turn is boosting the demand for automotive replacement tires.

In addition to that, major automotive manufacturers are increasing the production of vehicles, especially two-wheelers across the region which is directly generating the demand for OEM tires across the region. Moreover, construction and mining activities in this region are continuously increasing and hence demand for commercial vehicles and OTR vehicles is generously increasing which is susceptible to drive the market of automotive tires in the forecast period.



The Indian Sports Apparel Market is classified based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, tire type, rim size, country, and company. On the basis of vehicle type, the South East Asian Tire Market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and OTR.

In terms of demand category, most of the tire sales are constituted by replacement tires. Due to greater replacement needs for fleet vehicles in the region, majority of tire sales are contributed by replacement tires. Based on technology, market is segmented into radial tires and bias tires.

On the basis of tire type, the market is bifurcated into run flat tires and non-run flat tires. Non-run flat tires being traditional tires, are easily available in the market, hence they are currently dominating the tire market in this region. Market in terms of rim size is segmented into 14 inches, 15 inches, 16 inches, 17 inches, 18 inches, and 19 inches & above. By country, the market is segmented into Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, etc.



Gajah Tunggal, Suryaraya Rubberindo, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sumirubber, etc., are among some of the leading brands operating in the South East Asian Tire Market.

Apart from these brands, other tire brands are also increasing their brand awareness, price schemes and elevating product portfolio in the region to increase their customer base. Major companies in the South East Asian Tire Market are also focusing on increasing their dealer and distributor network and launching technologically advanced products to grab a larger share in the region's tire market.



Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



South East Asia Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Off-the-road

South East Asia Tire Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

South East Asia Tire Market, By Radial Vs Bias:

Radial

Bias

South East Asia Tire Market, By Rim Size:

Up To 14 inches

15 inches

16 inches

17 inches

18 inches

19 inches & above

South East Asia Tire Market, By Tire Type:

Non-Run Flat Tires

Run Flat Tires

South East Asia Tire Market, By Country:

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Cambodia

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the South East Asian Tire Market.

Companies Mentioned

Gajah Tunggal Tbk PT

Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries PT

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin

Sumirubber Malaysia Sdn Bhd

PT Industri Karet Deli

Saovang Rubber JSC

Danang Rubber JSC

Casumina (The Southern Rubber Industry Joint Stock Company)

Maxxis International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8r4saw



