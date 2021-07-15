San Francisco, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price of a college degree continues to creep higher across the country. But has the value of that degree kept pace? Students expect their investment in college to pay off in the form of meaningful employment. However, according to data released today, both recent grads and HR managers believe that the absence of “people skills” training in higher education indicates an opportunity for colleges and universities to partner with students and employers in closing a critical skills gap.

A new report released today by Mursion, From Skill to Instinct: How Higher Education Can Bridge the Gap Between Classroom and Career, found that while the hard, technical skills ingrained throughout traditional academia are critical to career success, these skills may not be enough to stand out in a highly competitive job market. In fact, the data revealed that 44% of HR professionals would hire an applicant with superior people skills over an applicant with superior hard skills.

The report shows how this new skills gap is widening and reveals the implications it may have for the future if no formal action is taken. The data illuminates an opportunity for higher education institutions to step in and not only increase the value of their offering, but to help mold a future workforce with the social instincts to collaborate and work together successfully.

Main highlights from the data include:

While the general importance of people skills in the workplace is uncontested, expectations have diverged. HR is looking for high levels of collaboration, while recent graduates are focused on individual skills:

65% of HR professionals believe teamwork and collaboration are the most foundational people skills — and 40% believe these skills are the most lacking in new hires

Only 37% of recent graduates believe they need to develop better teamwork skills, instead putting their focus on presenting (41%) and negotiation (40%)

The pandemic and sequential shift to remote work are only widening this new skills gap:

Before the pandemic, HR professionals rated the people skills of existing employees as average or below average — close to half (47%) believe that the pandemic has made these skills even worse

Recent graduates reported missing out on traditional in-person facilities or events that may have acted as a launching pad for their careers

“It may seem natural to assume that recent college graduates and other emerging professionals will ultimately learn how to navigate challenging office personality types and advance their careers,” said Mark Atkinson, CEO and co-founder of Mursion. “But we can’t afford to assume that all recent graduates are autodidacts when it comes to foundational human skills. To learn any new skill and make it instinctual, people need practice, guidance and reflection. They need the opportunity to fail in a psychologically safe space so they can pinpoint their mistakes and try again until mastery is achieved.”

To find out more or download the full report, click here.

Methodology:

In May 2021, Mursion conducted a dual survey of more than 400 recent college graduates and more than 425 HR professionals to explore the importance of people skills in the workforce and discover how HR and emerging professionals want this gap to be improved.

About Mursion:

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

Attachment