FactSet Signs on to UN Global Compact and Principles for Responsible Investment

NORWALK, Conn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has become a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the internationally recognized Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).



The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and calls for support from companies aligned to its ten principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption. By participating, FactSet is committed to implementing those principles and making them part of its strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations.

The United Nations-supported PRI consists of an international global network of asset managers, owners, and service providers working together to put responsible investment into practice. The principles, which are voluntary, aim to provide a framework for integrating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into investment decision-making and ownership practices. As a signatory to PRI, FactSet demonstrates its commitment to providing, developing, and promoting services that support clients’ implementation of these principles.

“FactSet’s mission and values already focus on taking the right steps to help create and be part of a more sustainable global financial system,” said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet. “Our agreement to adhere to the UN Global Compact and PRI further reflects FactSet’s commitment to living our values and helping capital market participants and other stakeholders integrate sound ESG metrics into their investment workflows.”

The decision to join the UN Global Compact and PRI follows several other important actions FactSet has taken, including participating in the World Economic Forum’s ‘Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism’ initiative; launching the Truvalue Labs® SDG Monitor, which is designed to help investors and other interested parties view the alignment of corporations around the globe to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); publishing the Company’s diversity figures in its yearly Corporate Responsibility report and on its website; and joining Management Leadership for Tomorrow’s latest cohort of companies that have committed to becoming MLT Black Equity at Work Certified.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.