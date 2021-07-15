Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a Company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, announced today that Jonathan Rigby, President and Group CEO, is scheduled to present at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium on Thursday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m. ET.



To register in advance of the presentation, please click HERE.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Based in the UK and US, Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system from a pro inflammatory state to a normal regulated state to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system by preventing the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is in phase 2 clinical development for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is entering phase 2 clinical development for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Company Contact:

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact:

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com

LifeSci Advisors Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com