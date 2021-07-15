Alphavan and Cerence Team up to Bring Cerence Tour Guide Into Alphavan’s Luxury Caravans as Camper Van Movement Booms

WANGEN IM ALLGÄU, Germany and BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Alphavan, an innovative manufacturer of premium caravans, today announced their collaboration on a special edition of Cerence Tour Guide as the platform for its Alphavan companion app. Cerence Tour Guide brings the knowledge and personality of a human guide directly into the vehicle, accompanying drivers through both planned tours and spur-of-the-moment experiences as they explore new places.



As more travelers take to the roads rather than the skies, the camper van industry is booming. In addition, the “work-from-anywhere” movement has given way to a new wave of digital nomads embracing the camper van lifestyle. With its expertly outfitted, high-end Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based camper vans, Alphavan is bringing a new level of luxury to the caravan movement. Alphavan’s design award-winning vans come equipped with Mercedes-Benz User Experience – MBUX – the automaker’s intuitive, high-tech multimedia system powered by Cerence that provides an intelligent concierge in the dashboard. As an extension of MBUX, Alphavan has now partnered with Cerence to deploy Cerence Tour Guide as an Alphavan-branded mobile app that provides professional, guided tour content for drivers and passengers to enjoy throughout their camper van journeys.

“The way we travel has fundamentally changed with the events of the last year, with more consumers opting for safer options like short road trips and extended camper van experiences,” said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. “As Alphavan looks to transform the caravan industry, we’re excited that they have turned to Cerence Tour Guide as an important piece of the in-vehicle experience that will engage and delight drivers throughout their trips.”

With two available modes, Cerence Tour Guide meets a variety of road travel needs, bringing information and insights from history, geography, and architectural highlights to event locations and modern life directly into the vehicle for both pre-planned and more explorative, spur-of-the-moment trips. Drivers can even book experiences like restaurants, museums and other ticketed attractions directly through Cerence Tour Guide. As the basis for the Alphavan mobile app, Cerence Tour Guide brings a new level of fun and knowledge to Alphavan’s luxury camper van experience.

“Our philosophy is to bring campervans into the 21st century and to not stop exploring new digital innovations that will make travelling in an Alphavan even more comfortable. While we have started with smart home control of all caravan technology features in the rear of the Alphavan, the Cerence Tour Guide app is a perfect extension and continuation of our digitization strategy and provides premium content for all passengers on the road,” said Philipp Wex and Stefan Krause, founders and CEOs of Alphavan.

To explore the Alphavan edition of Cerence Tour Guide, check out this video.

Alphavan’s luxury caravans are available for order in Europe. For more information, visit www.alphavan.de. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Alphavan

Alphavan aims to establish a highly innovative premium Campervan brand. Using lightweight design, the Alphavan stays well below 3.5 tons overall weight. The novel material “Vunder Tech“ allows for a progressive design language in the interior and special coatings that ensure robustness and longevity. The innovative layout of the Alphavan with the FlexPort in the rear appeals both to individuals with large and bulky equipment such as e-bikes or motorcycles and to families that wish to create an additional sleeping room for up to two – as well as business that would like to offer a flexible alternative to their employees for business travel. The energy concept with a Li-Ion battery and a solar panel ensures independence from natural gas and therefore more freedom and flexibility while being on the road. Alphavan has recently won the Red Dot: Best of the Best Design Award 2021 and the iF Design Award 2021.

