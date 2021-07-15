Outbrain Expands Partnership with Maariv-Jerusalem Post Group

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain , a leading recommendation platform for the open web, has signed an extension of its partnership agreement with the Maariv-Jerusalem Post Group for an additional five years. The partnership includes Maariv, The Jerusalem Post, 103FM and Sport1 websites.



As part of the agreement, Outbrain will implement a number of new innovative products that were launched this year, including new video tools for advertisers and an app install experience for developers.

The Maariv-Jerusalem Post Group partnership expansion comes after a series of notable agreements signed by Outbrain in the Israeli market in recent months, including Mako, N12, Israel Hayom, the Walla Group, Haaretz-The Marker Group, BizPortal, Srugim, Ice and B’hedrei Haharedim websites.

“We welcome the opportunity to deepen the significant partnership between our organizations,” said Gidon Uzan, CEO of Maariv. “In Outbrain, we’ve found the ideal partner for the implementation of technological innovation, to continue to provide our readers with interesting and original journalism, 24/7 and to accelerate our monetization.”

“We are excited to extend our long standing partnership with the Maariv-JPost Group, which is at the leading edge of leveraging technology to build user engagement and monetization across their properties,” said David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain. “This is another level of achievement in a year that has seen significant expansion of our operations in the region.”

