Province of Nova Scotia and Ducks Unlimited Canada Re-Commit to Managing Biodiversity on the Missaquash Marsh

Amherst, Nova Scotia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no better place to celebrate biodiversity than on the 6,245-acre Missaquash Marsh. Located along the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border, this expansive wetland is teaming with wildlife. The area provides important habitat for many species of migratory birds and fish, including species at risk, and is known as a wildlife highway. To ensure it remains healthy and productive, the Province of Nova Scotia and Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) have re-committed to conserving this wetland—the largest managed marsh in Atlantic Canada—for another 15 years.

“Missaquash Marsh is one of the most storied and ecologically important wetlands that Ducks Unlimited Canada manages in the Atlantic region,” says Tom Duffy, DUC manager of provincial operations for Atlantic Canada. “You only have to stand there among the wild rice, the black ducks, and the tree swallows—and so much more—to know that it’s a special place worth protecting.”

In the early 1960s, DUC and the Province of Nova Scotia recognized the potential to return some of these idle agricultural marshlands to productive wetlands. Six decades later, DUC continues to invest in the future of this important expanse of habitat in collaboration with the Department of Lands and Forestry and the Department of Environment and Climate Change who own 4,594 acres of the marsh.

“Ducks Unlimited Canada has been a valuable partner in our efforts to preserve and conserve wetlands across the province. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration as we all do our part to protect our province’s beautiful biodiversity,” says Chuck Porter, Minister of Lands and Forestry.

This large swath of wetland on the Chignecto Isthmus benefits many people, including recreational boaters, anglers, trappers, hunters and birdwatchers. It also supports the gaspereaux and eel fishery and is an important area for many conservation organizations, local Indigenous communities and other governments.

Based on research undertaken in partnership with Acadia University—and with support from Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Coastal Restoration Fund, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, Irving Oil, and other Canadian and American supporters—DUC recently rebuilt the marsh’s fish-ladder and enhanced and upgraded the dikes to improve public access. Visitors can explore the marsh by walking along the dikes and logging wildlife observations using the iNaturalist feature on the My DUCTM app. Missaquash Marsh was also designated as a Treasured Wetland of Nova Scotia in 2019. Visitors can learn more about the site using an online storymap.

-30-

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. www.ducks.ca

Attachment