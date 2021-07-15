Alignment Healthcare Adds Saint Mary’s Health Network to 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Nevada

LAS VEGAS and ORANGE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Saint Mary’s Health Network, a leading Northern Nevada-based hospital and medical group, to its provider network starting Jan. 1, 2022, expanding access to care for Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Nevada’s Washoe County, where the company is launching Medicare Advantage plan options in 2022, pending regulatory approval.



“At Alignment Healthcare, we continue to focus on the health and well-being of seniors today by providing access to top doctors and services in addition to Alignment’s popular benefits and high-touch experience,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare. “With Saint Mary’s Medical Group and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center as part of our network, we will provide Medicare-eligible Washoe County residents convenient access to address their care needs through Saint Mary’s network of physicians.”

With its 112-year history in the Northern Nevada region, Saint Mary’s Health Network includes top inpatient, outpatient and ancillary services along with multiple urgent care clinics, imaging labs and a fully integrated medical group. Medicare-eligible seniors in Washoe County who enroll with Alignment will have access to all of Saint Mary’s Medical Group network of providers and services at an affordable cost.

“Saint Mary’s believes that our community should have choice in selecting the health plan that best fits their needs,” said Jennifer Townsend, executive director of Saint Mary’s Medical Group. “By supporting Alignment Healthcare’s entry into Northern Nevada, we continue to deliver on that commitment. Alignment members will be able to continue to see their Saint Mary’s provider and access Saint Mary’s exceptional network of services.”

Earlier this month, Alignment announced its expansion into new markets in 2022, growing its Medicare Advantage footprint in Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada to provide seniors more care options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period for 2022, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.

“This relationship with Saint Mary’s is an extension of similar strong provider connections that Alignment enjoys across the country to allow more seniors access to convenient and high-quality care, which will ultimately lead to better health outcomes,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Together, we can transform the health care experience for the senior population as we expand into new markets nationwide for the coming year, furthering our mission to empower doctors and put the senior first.”

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

