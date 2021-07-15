Sproule strengthens commitment to energy transition by launching dedicated Carbon Management practice.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sproule, a leading global energy consulting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the launch of a dedicated Carbon Management practice. It will augment Sproule’s existing Energy Advisory business by providing dedicated support for clients embracing lower carbon solutions, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (“CCUS”) projects, and strategic assessments of opportunities within the carbon economy.

The team led by Sheldon McDonough, Managing Director, Energy Advisory, will be supported by the strategic addition of Richard Hares, as Principal, Carbon Management, who brings considerable expertise in the carbon management space. In his most recent projects, he has mapped the geological storage potential in Western Canada, providing insight into carbon dioxide storage resource required to support future low-carbon intensity products, and developed global benchmarking tools for CCUS through industry research projects with the University of Calgary. The Carbon Management practice will leverage Sproule’s full technical, operational, and commercial offering to help clients navigate opportunities across the entire energy value chain.

“The dedicated carbon management practice will build on our extensive experience with CCUS projects over the past two decades. We see carbon management as a strategic opportunity for our clients, as the world’s energy system continues to evolve,” says Christoffer Mylde, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. “We will develop solutions that will help our clients navigate all aspects of CCUS development, such as assessing storage capacity, modeling candidate sites, advising on commercial and regulatory drivers, and post-commissioning monitoring and assurance.”

“Our global team of experts in Reservoir Characterization, Asset Management, Reserves, Transaction Advisory, and now Carbon Management, provides clients with diverse expertise to derive maximum value from their energy assets,” says Jim Chisholm, President and CEO, Sproule. “We are excited to be in a position to further support our clients as they embrace the opportunities presented by the energy transition.”

“The launch of the new Carbon Management practice demonstrates Sproule’s deep commitment to help clients achieve their energy transition goals,” says Richard Hares, Principal, Carbon Management. “I am excited to be part of the global team of experts at Sproule and look forward to helping our clients chart the pathways to a net zero future.”

About Sproule

Sproule is a global energy consulting and advisory firm with a 70-year legacy of driving value for clients through independent, expert technical, operational, and commercial analyses that help energy professionals make critical business decisions. Sproule is anchored by deep geoscience and engineering expertise coupled with a strong commercial understanding of energy markets.

Headquartered in Calgary, Sproule has offices in Denver, Bakersfield, Mexico City and The Hague.

Sproule.com