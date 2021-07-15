Celebrate National Tattoo Removal Day on August 14

Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Tattoo Removal Day is almost here! August 14, 2021, is the fourth anniversary of National Tattoo Removal Day and the celebrations continue to increase year after year.

Laser tattoo removal is the safest, most reliable, and effective method for removing unwanted ink. Millions of Americans seek a solution for their tattoo regret each year. With tattoo popularity on the rise, the demand for laser tattoo removal shows no sign of slowing down.

National Tattoo Removal Day was founded to bring awareness to the laser tattoo removal industry as a whole, but even more so to support people interested in removing their regretful ink and recognize the businesses and practitioners that provide and perform laser tattoo removal. National Tattoo Removal Day is recognized on August 14 because it is exactly six months ahead of Valentine's Day, which is typically how long it takes to remove an unwanted name tattoo. Most black-ink tattoos that are small-to-medium-sized, such as a former love's name, can start laser tattoo removal treatment on August 14 and be removed entirely by Valentine's Day.

Celebrate with Astanza and join in on the fun this upcoming August, along with millions of laser tattoo removal practitioners, clients, and businesses. Numerous laser tattoo removal recipients celebrate National Tattoo Removal Day by sharing successful before and after pictures and transformation stories. Others use it as an opportunity to finally take the plunge and remove that unwanted tattoo they've been regretting.

Laser tattoo removal businesses nationwide use National Tattoo Removal Day as a chance to host a special event, generate added revenue, and reward existing clients with special discounts.

Astanza is the official sponsor of National Tattoo Removal Day and has partnered with elite sponsors across the country to connect interested prospects looking to receive laser tattoo removal treatment with local providers.

Are you a laser tattoo removal business that’s interested in joining this year's festivities? Click here to download FREE National Tattoo Removal Day graphics. Be sure to use the #NationalTattooRemovalDay and follow the official National Tattoo Removal Day Facebook page. You can also tune into Astanza’s LIVE-streamed celebration at their Dallas headquarters.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.