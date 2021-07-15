Pipefy Earns Three 2021 Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Diversity, Best CEOs for Women and Best Company for Career Growth

San Francisco, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the no-code workflow management software that empowers citizen developers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it has been named #1 in Comparably’s Best CEOs for Diversity category, snagging the top spot after more than 10 million anonymous employee ratings across tens of thousands of North American companies were evaluated. Pipefy was also recognized in the Best CEOs for Women and Best Company, Career Growth categories.

“We are delighted that our employees have ranked Pipefy so highly with Comparably,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. “As CEO, I am humbled by this feedback and will continue to push every day to go above and beyond for our team. Pipefy is built on a ‘people first’ philosophy. Not just for our customers, but for our employees, partners and stakeholders in general. This ideology is key to our company values and informs how we represent ourselves, our teams, our customers and our company. To be recognized for our efforts in Diversity, Gender and Career Growth is truly an honor. ”

“As a leadership team, we hold this type of employee-based recognition in high regard,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. “In addition to being ‘people first,’ Pipefy also values and encourages ‘radical candor’ amongst our teams. These types of unfiltered and anonymous perspectives help us hold ourselves accountable. I believe our corporate culture has everything to do with Pipefy’s success, so these awards are very validating.”

Comparably’s mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures & market compensation (as contributed by real employees), and showcases the most fair and accurate display of employer brands.

Pipefy recently announced leader positions in G2’s Summer 2021 Best Business Process Management Software and Best Workflow Management Software grids. The company is also growing its team, recently hiring their 400th employee and recruiting for more than 50 positions internationally. It has also recently released two new product offerings - Forms, a solution that turns smart forms into workflows and Shared Inbox, which enables users to automate responses and improve shared email visibility. A new product focused on databases is expected to launch this fall.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!





About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

