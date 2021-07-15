Mobix Labs to Acquire Cosemi Technologies

Combined IP Bridges the Gap Between Wired and Wireless Connectivity to Offer True Xero™ Latency Solutions for 5G mmWave Networks and Other Applications

Cosemi Founder and CEO Nguyen X. Nguyen, Ph.D., to Join Mobix Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, today announced it has acquired all of the assets and intellectual property (IP) of Cosemi Technologies Inc., an Irvine, Calif.-based global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cosemi’s IP and patent portfolio include a broad range of hybrid active optical cables (AOCs), optical transceivers and optical engines that deliver unparalleled, latency-free connectivity to a wide range of applications, including home entertainment, gaming, AR/VR, video conferencing, mobile devices and monitors, among others.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the entire Cosemi team to our Mobix Labs family,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Our combination joins together the disruptive technologies of two pioneering companies into one ultra-low latency solution we are calling True Xero that bridges the gap between wired and wireless applications, allowing us to bring our innovations to a wide variety of 5G use cases, from autonomous driving to advanced robotics and everything in between.”

Mobix Labs’ True5G chipset already provides unprecedented levels of integration and performance across a wide variety of mission critical customer applications, including automotive, small cells and base stations, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products. The company’s CMOS-based technology includes a portfolio of semiconductor chips that offer significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size and time to market in a single global SKU design. The addition of Cosemi’s AOC technology greatly expands Mobix Labs’ ability to serve these key markets with a True Xero™ latency solution.

“It’s an exciting day for us, as we found the right partner with Mobix Labs,” said Nguyen X. Nguyen, Ph.D., CEO of Cosemi and newly appointed board member of Mobix Labs. “Our patented hybrid cable technology and optical chip solutions along with Mobix Labs’ advanced CMOS-based wireless technologies will provide even more opportunities in the 5G mmWave market as the need for faster, more reliable data transmission becomes ever more apparent, whether it’s for the data center, infrastructure, home entertainment or consumer electronics market.”

“Our acquisition of Cosemi adds even greater depth to our product offerings, and, in turn, significantly enhances the valuation of Mobix Labs,” said Keyvan Samini, chief financial and corporate development officer of Mobix Labs. “The transaction is immediately accretive to our bottom line, doubling revenues and will further help us invest and market our robust, combined technologies on a global scale.”

Cosemi’s AOCs and other products will add to Mobix Labs’ robust offerings, as well as allow the company to gain access to a significant talent pool of engineers. The acquisition also expands Mobix Labs’ global footprint with the addition of offices in San Jose, Phoenix, Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

“Today’s announcement is the first of many more that will transform Mobix Labs into a household name,” said James “Jimmy” Peterson, board chairman, Mobix Labs, and lead architect of the acquisition. “I know both companies very well, and there are many synergies that can be leveraged that will not only add to our bottom line, but also provide a platform for future growth opportunities in the global connectivity market.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next-generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company recently closed an $8 million strategic funding round led by Nitto Denko Corporation (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), an Osaka-based diversified materials manufacturer and Cosemi technology and solutions partner. Cosemi offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

