GTX Corp Recognized as the 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 and Profiled on Findit.com

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in the fields of: health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, today announced being nominated as The 10 Most Innovative Companies to watch in 2021 by CIO Views Magazine Special Edition, along with being profiled on Findit.com



Propelling innovative technology to deliver real-time location-based solutions, CIO Views Magazine July 2021 Special Edition Cover Story has recognized GTX Corp as one of The 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021. In this month’s special listing, CIO Views captures the success of the Company that was achieved with passion and excellence influencing our generation with a true spirit of innovation.

GTX has also been profiled on Findit.com (OTC: FDIT) which operates a popular social networking content management website ranked globally in the top 23,000 sites in the world and top 6,000 websites in the United States according to Alexa.com an Amazon analytics and ranking company.

“In preparation for the launch of the newly engineered CAT M1 GPS SmartSole, thousands of components which we ordered over the past several months, have recently been received and we are planning to begin production this week. As part of our pre-launch go to market strategy, we are ramping up our marketing and advertising, and between our recent CIO cover story, Classworx (OTC: CHNO) interview and utilizing Findit.com, in the past two weeks we have seen over a 30% improvement in our Alexa ranking. On June 29, 2021, gtxcorp.com was ranked 915,734 globally and as of July 10, 2021, we ranked 627,114 a global ranking improvement of over 288,000 positions”, stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which has an extensive line of health & safety products, a robust patent portfolio, is a proud U.S. military contractor and has multiple wearable tracking products sold through its online store , Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors servicing customers across the globe.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

