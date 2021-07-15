Net Results Group Releases Advanced Capabilities For MRO3i™

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Results Group (NRG), celebrating its 25th anniversary specializing in MRO master data management, today announced the availability of MRO3i™ 2.0 expanding the platform’s core functionality as a cloud-based technology suite for storing and managing master data. MRO3i™ 2.0 is fully supported by Net Results Group’s experts and does not require any customer IT support.



“We continually look for ways to broaden the benefits of our customers’ investment in MRO3i and their commitment to our professional services capabilities as a key part of their strategic technology infrastructure,” commented Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner of Net Results Group. He added, “We now offer many of our modules, from Inventory and Item Master to Asset Hierarchy, Bill of Materials and beyond in client specified “Pods.” With this approach, users pay only for the modules they need. Users love having this much power, on demand, to manage and govern a wide range of MRO master data components. With this release, we are honored to equip them with even more features and capabilities.”

Promoting MRO excellence at the highest level, MRO3i™ 2.0 provides complete workflow management for master data transformation and ongoing governance. MRO3i™ 2.0 is a powerful, self-service tool that performs equally well on any PC, tablet or mobile device, automatically adjusting the interface to fit the display. Features of MRO3i™ 2.0 include:

Easily configurable interface built from the user’s perspective, making it intuitive and easy to use, especially for maintenance technicians and engineers.



Cloud-based, mobile-first approach ensures the platform performs equally nimbly in the office or in the field. Solution mobility also supports contactless movement and social distancing of plant floor personnel.



Ability to leverage Net Results Group’s leading MRO database, allowing users to leverage millions of MRO materials/parts data records, including manufacturer information, data specifications and attributes, to find and standardize their items faster and with validated accuracy.



For more information about this powerful upgrade, visit https://netresultsgroup.com/technology/.

About Net Results Group

Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused consulting firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the firm was founded in 1996 with the goal of being THE MRO master data governance expert. The firm’s unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – enables it to help asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. Professional services, including onsite and virtual walkdowns and assessments, also inform storeroom optimization and MRO inventory control to sharpen purchasing strategies, reduce operational costs, increase uptime and improve service levels. For more information, visit http://www.netresultsgroup.com.

