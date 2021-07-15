HOMB Continues Stable Performance in Second Quarter Delivering Record Net Income Through First Six Months of 2021

| Source: Home BancShares, Inc. Home BancShares, Inc.

Conway, Arkansas, UNITED STATES

CONWAY, Ark., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021:

MetricQ2 2021Q1 2021Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020
Net Income$79.1 million$91.6 million$81.8 million$69.3 million$62.8 million
Total Revenue (net)$172.4 million﻿$193.4 million$181.9 million$176.1 million$173.7 million
Income (loss) before income taxes$104.1 million﻿$120.5 million$107.7 million$90.4 million$82.1 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$99.4 million$120.5 million$107.7 million$104.4 million$102.7 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)60.42%62.32%59.19%51.32%47.25%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)57.66%62.32%59.19%59.28%59.15%
ROA1.81%2.22%1.97%1.66%1.55%
NIM3.61%4.02%4.00%3.92%4.11%
NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)3.54%3.87%3.97%3.98%4.16%
Purchase Accounting Accretion$5.8 million
$5.5 million$5.7 million$7.0 million$7.0 million
ROE11.92%14.15%12.72%10.97%10.27%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)19.12%22.90%20.96﻿%18.29%17.40%
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.48
$0.55$0.50$0.42$0.38
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets0.35%0.38%0.48%0.47%0.39%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital15.0%14.3%13.4%12.6%12.0%
Leverage10.9%11.1%10.8%10.4%10.3%
Tier 1 Capital15.6%14.9%14.0%13.2%12.6%
Total Risk-Based Capital19.5%18.8%17.8%16.9%16.2%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans2.36%2.25%2.19%2.12%1.99%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)2.47%2.40%2.33%2.28%2.14%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“An annualized look at gross revenue and pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) shows us on a steady track for the last four years,” said John Allison, Chairman. “Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $170.7 million, or $1.03 earnings per share, which is a record for the Company,” Allison stated. “The continued stable performance our team delivers each quarter brings both a sense of pride and comfort during these unstable economic times,” Allison continued.

“Jamie Dimon recently stated that JP Morgan Chase is effectively ‘stockpiling cash’ with plans to be patient because he believes in being prepared for higher rates and more inflation,” quoted Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “One of the hardest things we do is maintain our discipline, and although loan growth might seem a little slow, we too plan to be patient as we do not intend to sell the future of our Company. We won’t be one to reach out in the market for short term gain to create long term pain,” French added.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $79.1 million, or $0.48 earnings per share. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $170.7 million, or $1.03 earnings per share, which is a record for the Company.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for unfunded commitments of $4.8 million, or $0.02 per share. This was  primarily due to a single commercial & industrial loan for which a reserve was no longer considered necessary due to the borrower’s current cash flow position. The Company determined that an additional provision for credit losses on loans was not necessary as the current level of the allowance for credit losses was considered adequate as of June 30, 2021.

Our net interest margin was 3.61% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to 4.02% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. The yield on loans was 5.40% and 5.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, as average loans decreased from $11.02 billion to $10.54 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.26% as of June 30, 2021 from 0.33% as of March 31, 2021, with average balances of $9.81 billion and $9.55 billion, respectively.

As of June 30, 2021, we had $473.9 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans outstanding. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 3.54%.(1) The PPP loans were accretive to the net interest margin by 7 basis points for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to 15 basis points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. This was primarily due to approximately $243.2 million of the Company’s PPP loans being forgiven during the second quarter of 2021 as well as the acceleration of deferred fees for the loans that were forgiven. The $243.2 million of PPP loans forgiven during the second quarter of 2021 were partially offset by $70.7 million in new PPP loan originations and funding during the second quarter of 2021. The deferred fee income decreased from $10.4 million to $6.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to create a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market. As a result of this excess liquidity, we had an increase of $966.6 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 23 basis points for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $5.8 million and $5.5 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $38.6 million and $43.9 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining time deposit premiums were $85,000 and $115,000 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $143.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and $149.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was the result of an $8.2 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense. The $8.2 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $9.2 million decrease in loan interest income, which was partially offset by a $727,000 net increase in investment income and a $297,000 increase in interest-bearing balances due from banks. The $1.3 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a decrease in interest expense on deposits.

The Company reported $31.1 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest income were $9.7 million from other service charges and fees, $6.2 million from mortgage lending income, $5.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $3.0 million from other income, $2.6 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, and a $1.3 million adjustment for the increase in fair market value of marketable securities. Included in the $2.6 million in dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other were $2.2 million in special dividends from equity investments. The Company is still currently involved in these investments; however, past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $73.0 million. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest expense were $42.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $15.6 million in other expense and $9.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the second quarter of 2021, our efficiency ratio was 41.08%.

______________________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $10.20 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $10.78 billion at March 31, 2021. Total deposits were $13.89 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $13.51 billion at March 31, 2021. Total assets were $17.63 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $17.24 billion at March 31, 2021.

During the second quarter 2021, the Company experienced approximately $579.3 million in loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $41.1 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.56 billion at June 30, 2021. Our legacy footprint experienced $447.9 million in organic loan decline and $172.5 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.58% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 0.59% as of March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.38% as of March 31, 2021 to 0.35% as of June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs were $2.5 million for both the first and second quarter of 2021.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were $22.4 million, $31.8 million, $380,000, $1.6 million and $2.7 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $58.9 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 were $23.2 million, $32.9 million, $424,000, $1.6 million and $2.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $60.9 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $240.5 million at June 30, 2021, or 2.36% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses of $242.9 million, or 2.25% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.47%(1) at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 407.99% and 383.47% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.70 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.65 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $51.0 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily associated with the $56.0 million increase in retained earnings and a $9.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, which was partially offset by net stock repurchases and share-based compensation activity of $14.7 million. Book value per common share was $16.39 at June 30, 2021 compared to $16.02 at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.31(1) at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.95(1) at March 31, 2021, an increase of 14.51% on an annualized basis.   
______________________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, July 15, 2021. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157552/e986b17690. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10157552, which will be available until July 22, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures–including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets–to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

                     
  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30, 
(In thousands) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
                     
ASSETS                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $182,226  $218,814  $242,173  $144,197  $185,047 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  2,759,027   2,259,734   1,021,615   899,140   1,030,609 
Cash and cash equivalents  2,941,253   2,478,548   1,263,788   1,043,337   1,215,656 
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of                    
allowance for credit losses  3,053,712   2,539,123   2,473,781   2,361,900   2,238,005 
Loans receivable  10,199,175   10,778,493   11,220,721   11,691,470   11,955,743 
Allowance for credit losses  (240,451)  (242,932)  (245,473)  (248,224)  (238,340)
Loans receivable, net  9,958,724   10,535,561   10,975,248   11,443,246   11,717,403 
Bank premises and equipment, net  278,502   278,620   278,614   280,364   279,498 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  1,969   3,004   4,420   4,322   6,292 
Cash value of life insurance  104,132   103,599   103,519   102,989   102,443 
Accrued interest receivable  48,725   55,495   60,528   72,599   80,274 
Deferred tax asset, net  72,273   77,145   70,249   75,167   74,333 
Goodwill  973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles  27,886   29,307   30,728   32,149   33,569 
Other assets  166,991   166,814   164,904   160,660   174,908 
Total assets $17,627,192  $17,240,241  $16,398,804  $16,549,758  $16,895,406 
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,076,570  $3,859,722  $3,266,753  $3,207,967  $3,413,727 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  8,744,900   8,477,208   8,212,240   8,011,200   7,970,979 
Time deposits  1,069,871   1,175,664   1,246,797   1,718,299   1,793,230 
Total deposits  13,891,341   13,512,594   12,725,790   12,937,466   13,177,936 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  150,540   162,929   168,931   158,447   162,858 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  400,000   400,000   400,000   403,428   531,432 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  118,415   148,999   127,999   139,485   161,095 
Subordinated debentures  370,707   370,515   370,326   370,133   369,939 
Total liabilities  14,931,003   14,595,037   13,793,046   14,008,959   14,403,260 
                     
Stockholders’ equity                    
Common stock  1,645   1,651   1,651   1,652   1,652 
Capital surplus  1,501,615   1,516,286   1,520,617   1,520,103   1,518,631 
Retained earnings  1,163,810   1,107,818   1,039,370   980,699   932,856 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  29,119   19,449   44,120   38,345   39,007 
Total stockholders’ equity  2,696,189   2,645,204   2,605,758   2,540,799   2,492,146 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $17,627,192  $17,240,241  $16,398,804  $16,549,758  $16,895,406 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended 
  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30, 
(In thousands) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020  2021  2020 
                             
Interest income                            
Loans $141,684  $150,917  $153,407  $154,787  $158,996  $292,601  $317,144 
Investment securities                            
Taxable  7,185   6,253   6,900   7,227   8,693   13,438   18,469 
Tax-exempt  4,905   5,071   4,979   4,367   3,698   9,976   6,812 
Deposits - other banks  707   410   270   252   211   1,117   1,327 
Federal funds sold  -   -   -   -   -   -   21 
Total interest income  154,481   162,651   165,556   166,633   171,598   317,132   343,773 
                             
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits  6,434   7,705   10,596   13,200   15,116   14,139   39,314 
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   -   -   -   13 
FHLB borrowed funds  1,896   1,875   1,917   2,235   2,656   3,771   5,354 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  107   190   208   237   260   297   722 
Subordinated debentures  4,792   4,793   4,810   4,823   4,899   9,585   9,978 
Total interest expense  13,229   14,563   17,531   20,495   22,931   27,792   55,381 
                             
Net interest income  141,252   148,088   148,025   146,138   148,667   289,340   288,392 
                             
Provision for credit losses - loans  -   -   -   14,000   11,441   -   98,264 
Provision for credit loss - unfunded commitments  (4,752)  -   -   -   9,214   (4,752)  16,989 
Total credit loss expense  (4,752)  -   -   14,000   20,655   (4,752)  115,253 
                             
Net interest income after provision for credit
losses		  146,004   148,088   148,025   132,138   128,012   294,092   173,139 
                             
Non-interest income                            
Service charges on deposit accounts  5,116   5,002   5,544   4,910   4,296   10,118   10,927 
Other service charges and fees  9,659   7,608   8,425   8,539   7,666   17,267   13,722 
Trust fees  444   522   420   378   397   966   835 
Mortgage lending income  6,202   8,167   10,071   10,177   6,196   14,369   8,817 
Insurance commissions  478   492   366   271   533   970   1,211 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  537   502   534   548   558   1,039   1,118 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,646   8,609   967   3,433   230   11,255   8,072 
Gain on SBA loans  1,149   -   304   -   -   1,149   341 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and                            
other assets, net  (23)  (29)  217   (27)  54   (52)  136 
Gain on OREO, net  619   401   150   470   235   1,020   512 
Gain on securities, net  -   219   -   -   -   219   - 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,250   5,782   4,271   (1,350)  919   7,032   (4,899)
Other income  3,043   8,001   2,616   2,602   3,939   11,044   7,158 
Total non-interest income  31,120   45,276   33,885   29,951   25,023   76,396   47,950 
                             
Non-interest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits  42,462   42,059   43,022   41,511   40,088   84,521   79,417 
Occupancy and equipment  9,042   9,237   9,801   9,566   10,172   18,279   19,045 
Data processing expense  5,893   5,870   5,171   4,921   4,614   11,763   8,940 
Other operating expenses  15,585   15,700   16,247   15,714   16,084   31,285   34,030 
Total non-interest expense  72,982   72,866   74,241   71,712   70,958   145,848   141,432 
                             
Income (loss) before income taxes  104,142   120,498   107,669   90,377   82,077   224,640   79,657 
Income tax expense (benefit)  25,072   28,896   25,875   21,057   19,250   53,968   16,323 
Net income $79,070  $91,602  $81,794  $69,320  $62,827  $170,672  $63,334 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended 
(Dollars and shares in thousands, Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30, 
except per share data) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020  2021  2020 
                             
PER SHARE DATA                            
                             
Diluted earnings per common share $0.48  $0.55  $0.50  $0.42  $0.38  $1.03  $0.38 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted,                            
excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses (non-GAAP)(1)  0.46   0.47   0.48   0.41   0.38   0.93   0.39 
Basic earnings per common share  0.48   0.55   0.50   0.42   0.38   1.03   0.38 
Dividends per share - common  0.14   0.14   0.14   0.13   0.13   0.28   0.26 
Book value per common share  16.39   16.02   15.78   15.38   15.09   16.39   15.09 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  10.31   9.95   9.70   9.30   8.99   10.31   8.99 
                             
STOCK INFORMATION                            
                             
Average common shares outstanding  164,781   165,257   165,119   165,200   165,163   165,018   165,588 
Average diluted shares outstanding  165,226   165,446   165,119   165,200   165,163   165,314   165,588 
End of period common shares outstanding  164,488   165,141   165,095   165,163   165,206   164,488   165,206 
                             
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                            
                             
Return on average assets  1.81%  2.22%  1.97%  1.66%  1.55%  2.01%  0.81%
Return on average assets excluding fair value adjustment                            
for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.75%  1.88%  1.90%  1.63%  1.55%  1.81%  0.82%
Return on average assets excluding intangible                            
amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.95%  2.39%  2.13%  1.80%  1.68%  2.16%  0.90%
Return on average common equity  11.92%  14.15%  12.72%  10.97%  10.27%  13.02%  5.16%
Return on average common equity excluding fair value                            
adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  11.54%  11.96%  12.23%  10.76%  10.28%  11.75%  5.20%
Return on average tangible common equity                            
(non-GAAP)(1)  19.12%  22.90%  20.96%  18.29%  17.40%  20.98%  8.68%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding                            
intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  19.38%  23.16%  21.22%  18.56%  17.70%  21.24%  8.98%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding fair                            
value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  18.51%  19.35%  20.15%  17.93%  17.41%  18.92%  8.75%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended 
  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020  2021  2020 
                             
                             
Efficiency ratio  41.08%  36.60%  39.64%  39.56%  39.67%  38.71%  40.83%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  42.06%  40.67%  40.67%  40.08%  39.38%  41.35%  40.34%
Net interest margin - FTE  3.61%  4.02%  4.00%  3.92%  4.11%  3.81%  4.17%
Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans                            
(non-GAAP)(1)  3.54%  3.87%  3.97%  3.98%  4.16%  3.70%  4.19%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $1,810  $1,857  $1,778  $1,576  $1,434  $3,667  $2,661 
Total revenue (net)  172,372   193,364   181,910   176,089   173,690   365,736   336,342 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  99,390   120,498   107,669   104,377   102,732   219,888   194,910 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  60.42%  62.32%  59.19%  51.32%  47.25%  61.42%  23.68%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage)                            
(PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  57.66%  62.32%  59.19%  59.28%  59.15%  60.12%  57.95%
Total purchase accounting accretion  5,797   5,485   5,736   6,957   7,036   11,282   14,683 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  38,568   43,940   49,563   55,835   62,822   41,218   66,105 
                             
                             
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                            
                             
Advertising $1,194  $1,046  $1,076  $902  $795  $2,240  $2,021 
Merger and acquisition expenses  -   -   -   -   -   -   711 
Amortization of intangibles  1,421   1,421   1,421   1,420   1,486   2,842   3,003 
Electronic banking expense  2,616   2,238   2,282   2,426   2,054   4,854   3,769 
Directors’ fees  414   383   359   429   412   797   836 
Due from bank service charges  273   249   254   259   239   522   462 
FDIC and state assessment  1,108   1,363   1,493   1,607   1,846   2,471   3,394 
Insurance  787   781   795   766   711   1,568   1,457 
Legal and accounting  1,058   846   790   1,235   1,278   1,904   2,197 
Other professional fees  1,796   1,613   1,528   1,661   1,735   3,409   4,961 
Operating supplies  465   487   440   460   553   952   1,088 
Postage  292   338   315   328   313   630   640 
Telephone  365   346   347   321   310   711   634 
Other expense  3,796   4,589   5,147   3,900   4,352   8,385   8,857 
                             
Total other operating expenses $15,585  $15,700  $16,247  $15,714  $16,084  $31,285  $34,030 

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
                     
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                    
                     
Total loans to total deposits  73.42%  79.77%  88.17%  90.37%  90.73%
Common equity to assets  15.30%  15.34%  15.89%  15.35%  14.75%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  10.20%  10.12%  10.41%  9.88%  9.35%
                     
LOANS RECEIVABLE                    
                     
Real estate                    
Commercial real estate loans                    
Non-farm/non-residential $4,144,375  $4,289,142  $4,429,060  $4,342,141  $4,325,795 
Construction/land development  1,541,482   1,612,973   1,562,298   1,748,928   1,818,151 
Agricultural  126,293   113,382   114,431   89,476   105,554 
Residential real estate loans                    
Residential 1-4 family  1,316,485   1,437,546   1,536,257   1,665,628   1,730,716 
Multifamily residential  332,256   377,661   536,538   491,380   482,635 
Total real estate  7,460,891   7,830,704   8,178,584   8,337,553   8,462,851 
Consumer  824,938   839,819   864,690   883,568   851,344 
Commercial and industrial  1,612,826   1,794,787   1,896,442   2,161,818   2,228,816 
Agricultural  69,152   65,017   66,869   85,365   80,023 
Other  231,368   248,166   214,136   223,166   332,709 
Loans receivable $10,199,175  $10,778,493  $11,220,721  $11,691,470  $11,955,743 
                     
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts)                    
(included in total loans receivable)  473,894   646,382   675,225   825,362   819,154 
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                    
                     
Balance, beginning of period $242,932  $245,473  $248,224  $238,340  $228,923 
Loans charged off  3,023   3,047   3,040   4,599   2,582 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  542   506   289   483   558 
Net loans charged off  2,481   2,541   2,751   4,116   2,024 
Provision for credit losses - loans  -   -   -   14,000   11,441 
Balance, end of period $240,451  $242,932  $245,473  $248,224  $238,340 
                     
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.09%  0.09%  0.10%  0.14%  0.07%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.36%  2.25%  2.19%  2.12%  1.99%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans  2.47%  2.40%  2.33%  2.28%  2.14%
                     
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                    
                     
Non-performing loans                    
Non-accrual loans $55,269  $59,142  $64,528  $65,148  $52,074 
Loans past due 90 days or more  3,667   4,209   9,610   8,635   7,824 
Total non-performing loans  58,936   63,351   74,138   73,783   59,898 
Other non-performing assets                    
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  1,969   3,004   4,420   4,322   6,292 
Other non-performing assets  -   -   -   247   247 
Total other non-performing assets  1,969   3,004   4,420   4,569   6,539 
Total non-performing assets $60,905  $66,355  $78,558  $78,352  $66,437 
                     
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  407.99%  383.47%  331.10%  336.42%  397.91%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.58%  0.59%  0.66%  0.63%  0.50%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.35%  0.38%  0.48%  0.47%  0.39%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021 
  Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
                     
ASSETS                    
Earning assets                    
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $2,577,101 $707  0.11% $1,610,463 $410  0.10%
Federal funds sold  51  -  0.00%  119  -  0.00%
Investment securities - taxable  1,909,485  7,185  1.51%  1,637,061  6,253  1.55%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  864,416  6,527  3.03%  848,158  6,732  3.22%
Loans receivable - FTE  10,541,466  141,872  5.40%  11,023,139  151,113  5.56%
Total interest-earning assets  15,892,519  156,291  3.94%  15,118,940  164,508  4.41%
Non-earning assets  1,598,840         1,599,950       
Total assets $17,491,359        $16,718,890       
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Liabilities                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                    
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $8,684,726 $3,960  0.18% $8,338,791 $4,716  0.23%
Time deposits  1,123,287  2,474  0.88%  1,209,431  2,989  1.00%
Total interest-bearing deposits  9,808,013  6,434  0.26%  9,548,222  7,705  0.33%
Federal funds purchased  -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  157,570  107  0.27%  159,697  190  0.48%
FHLB borrowed funds  400,000  1,896  1.90%  400,000  1,875  1.90%
Subordinated debentures  370,613  4,792  5.19%  370,421  4,793  5.25%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  10,736,196  13,229  0.49%  10,478,340  14,563  0.56%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                    
Non-interest bearing deposits  3,966,968         3,480,050       
Other liabilities  128,048         134,882       
Total liabilities  14,831,212         14,093,272       
Shareholders’ equity  2,660,147         2,625,618       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $17,491,359        $16,718,890       
Net interest spread        3.45%        3.85%
Net interest income and margin - FTE    $143,062  3.61%    $149,945  4.02%



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
  Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
                     
ASSETS                    
Earning assets                    
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $2,096,452 $1,117  0.11% $542,066 $1,327  0.49%
Federal funds sold  84  -  0.00%  2,609  21  1.62%
Investment securities - taxable  1,774,026  13,438  1.53%  1,690,083  18,469  2.20%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  856,332  13,259  3.12%  417,919  8,981  4.32%
Loans receivable - FTE  10,780,972  292,985  5.48%  11,399,178  317,636  5.60%
Total interest-earning assets  15,507,866  320,799  4.17%  14,051,855  346,434  4.96%
Non-earning assets  1,599,393         1,674,486       
Total assets $17,107,259        $15,726,341       
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Liabilities                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                    
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $8,512,714 $8,677  0.21% $7,346,281 $23,621  0.65%
Time deposits  1,166,121  5,462  0.94%  1,899,673  15,693  1.66%
Total interest-bearing deposits  9,678,835  14,139  0.29%  9,245,954  39,314  0.86%
Federal funds purchased  -  -  0.00%  3,132  13  0.83%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  158,628  297  0.38%  146,404  722  0.99%
FHLB borrowed funds  400,000  3,771  1.90%  637,940  5,354  1.69%
Subordinated debentures  370,518  9,585  5.22%  369,749  9,978  5.43%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  10,607,981  27,792  0.53%  10,403,179  55,381  1.07%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                    
Non-interest bearing deposits  3,724,854         2,724,537       
Other liabilities  131,446         128,102       
Total liabilities  14,464,281         13,255,818       
Shareholders’ equity  2,642,978         2,470,523       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $17,107,259        $15,726,341       
Net interest spread        3.64%        3.89%
Net interest income and margin - FTE    $293,007  3.81%    $291,053  4.17%



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended 
(Dollars and shares in thousands, Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30, 
except per share data) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020  2021  2020 
                             
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                            
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $79,070  $91,602  $81,794  $69,320  $62,827  $170,672  $63,334 
Pre-tax adjustments                            
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,250)  (5,782)  (4,271)  1,350   (919)  (7,032)  4,899 
Special dividend from equity investment  (2,200)  (8,073)  -   (3,181)  -   (10,273)  (7,004)
Gain on securities  -   (219)  -   -   -   (219)  - 
Recoveries on historic losses  -   (5,107)  -   -   -   (5,107)  - 
Branch write-off expense  -   -   -   -   981   -   981 
Outsourced special project expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,092 
Merger and acquisition expenses  -   -   -   -   -   -   711 
Total pre-tax adjustments  (3,450)  (19,181)  (4,271)  (1,831)  62   (22,631)  679 
Tax-effect of adjustments  (902)  (5,013)  (1,116)  (479)  16   (5,915)  177 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (2,548)  (14,168)  (3,155)  (1,352)  46   (16,716)  502 
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $76,522  $77,434  $78,639  $67,968  $62,873  $153,956  $63,836 
                             
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  165,226   165,446   165,119   165,200   165,163   165,314   165,588 
                             
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.48  $0.55  $0.50  $0.42  $0.38  $1.03  $0.38 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  (0.02)  (0.08)  (0.02)  (0.01)  -   (0.10)  0.01 
Diluted earnings per common share, as                            
adjusted, excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (C/D) $0.46  $0.47  $0.48  $0.41  $0.38  $0.93  $0.39 
                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                            
                             
Return on average assets: (A/G)  1.81%  2.22%  1.97%  1.66%  1.55%  2.01%  0.81%
Return on average assets excluding fair                            
value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G)  1.75%  1.88%  1.90%  1.63%  1.55%  1.81%  0.82%
Return on average assets excluding intangible                            
amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H))  1.95%  2.39%  2.13%  1.80%  1.68%  2.16%  0.90%
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $79,070  $91,602  $81,794  $69,320  $62,827  $170,672  $63,334 
Amortization of intangibles (D)  1,421   1,421   1,421   1,420   1,486   2,842   3,003 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E)  1,049   1,049   1,049   1,049   1,098   2,098   2,218 
Adjustments after-tax (F)  (2,548)  (14,168)  (3,155)  (1,352)  46   (16,716)  502 
Average assets (G)  17,491,359   16,718,890   16,493,066   16,594,495   16,319,206   17,107,259   15,726,341 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other                            
intangible assets (H)  1,001,598   1,003,011   1,004,432   1,005,864   1,007,307   1,002,301   1,003,156 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended 
  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020  2021  2020 
                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                            
                             
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  11.92%  14.15%  12.72%  10.97%  10.27%  13.02%  5.16%
Return on average common equity excluding fair value                            
adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  11.54%  11.96%  12.23%  10.76%  10.28%  11.75%  5.20%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  19.12%  22.90%  20.96%  18.29%  17.40%  20.98%  8.68%
Return on average tangible common equity                            
excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  19.38%  23.16%  21.22%  18.56%  17.70%  21.24%  8.98%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding                            
fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses, branch write-off expense, outsourced special project expense & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  18.51%  19.35%  20.15%  17.93%  17.41%  18.92%  8.75%
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $79,070  $91,602  $81,794  $69,320  $62,827  $170,672  $63,334 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  80,119   92,651   82,843   70,369   63,925   172,770   65,553 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (2,548)  (14,168)  (3,155)  (1,352)  46   (16,716)  502 
Average common equity (D)  2,660,147   2,625,618   2,557,251   2,513,792   2,459,941   2,642,978   2,470,523 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)  1,001,598   1,003,011   1,004,432   1,005,864   1,007,307   1,002,301   1,003,156 
                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR                            
                             
Efficiency ratio: ((D-F)/(B+C+E))  41.08%  36.60%  39.64%  39.56%  39.67%  38.71%  40.83%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-F-H)/(B+C+E-G))  42.06%  40.67%  40.67%  40.08%  39.38%  41.35%  40.34%
                             
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  60.42%  62.32%  59.19%  51.32%  47.25%  61.42%  23.68%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $99,390  $120,498  $107,669  $104,377  $102,732  $219,888  $194,910 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit                            
percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  57.66%  62.32%  59.19%  59.28%  59.15%  60.12%  57.95%
                             
Pre-tax net income (A) $104,142  $120,498  $107,669  $90,377  $82,077  $224,640  $79,657 
Net interest income (B)  141,252   148,088   148,025   146,138   148,667   289,340   288,392 
Non-interest income (C)  31,120   45,276   33,885   29,951   25,023   76,396   47,950 
Non-interest expense (D)  72,982   72,866   74,241   71,712   70,958   145,848   141,432 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  1,810   1,857   1,778   1,576   1,434   3,667   2,661 
Amortization of intangibles (F)  1,421   1,421   1,421   1,420   1,486   2,842   3,003 
                             
Adjustments:                            
Non-interest income:                            
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $1,250  $5,782  $4,271  $(1,350) $919  $7,032  $(4,899)
Gain (loss) on OREO  619   401   150   470   235   1,020   512 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (23)  (29)  217   (27)  54   (52)  136 
Special dividend from equity investment  2,200   8,073   -   3,181   -   10,273   7,004 
Gain (loss) on securities  -   219   -   -   -   219   - 
Recoveries on historic losses  -   5,107   -   -   -   5,107   - 
Total non-interest income adjustments (G) $4,046  $19,553  $4,638  $2,274  $1,208  $23,599  $2,753 
                             
Non-interest expense:                            
Branch write-off expense $-  $-  $-  $-  $981  $-  $981 
Merger Expenses  -   -   -   -   -   -   711 
Outsourced special project expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,092 
Total non-interest expense adjustments (H) $-  $-  $-  $-  $981  $-  $2,784 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended 
  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30,  Jun. 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020  2021  2020 
                             
ANNUALIZED NET INTEREST MARGIN                            
                             
Net interest margin: (A/C)  3.61%  4.02%  4.00%  3.92%  4.11%  3.81%  4.17%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans:                            
(B/D)  3.54%  3.87%  3.97%  3.98%  4.16%  3.70%  4.19%
                             
Net interest income - FTE (A) $143,062  $149,945  $149,803  $147,714  $150,101  $293,007  $291,053 
PPP loan interest & discount accretion                            
income  7,802   11,878   8,841   5,943   4,450   19,680   4,450 
Net interest income - FTE, excluding                            
﻿PPP loans (B) $135,260  $138,067  $140,962  $141,771  $145,651  $273,327  $286,603 
                             
Average interest-earning assets (C) $15,892,519  $15,118,940  $14,900,381  $14,975,146  $14,678,465  $15,507,866  $14,051,855 
Average PPP loans  581,371   633,790   775,861   821,977   585,946   607,436   292,973 
Average interest-earning assets, excluding                            
PPP loans (D) $15,311,148  $14,485,150  $14,124,520  $14,153,169  $14,092,519  $14,900,430  $13,758,882 
                             
            
  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,         
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020         
                             
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER
COMMON SHARE		                            
                             
Book value per common share: (A/B) $16.39  $16.02  $15.78  $15.38  $15.09         
Tangible book value per common share:                            
((A-C-D)/B)  10.31   9.95   9.70   9.30   8.99         
                             
Total stockholders’ equity (A) $2,696,189  $2,645,204  $2,605,758  $2,540,799  $2,492,146         
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  164,488   165,141   165,095   165,163   165,206         
Goodwill (C)  973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025         
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  27,886   29,307   30,728   32,149   33,569         
                             
                             
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
TO TANGIBLE ASSETS		                            
                             
Equity to assets: (B/A)  15.30%  15.34%  15.89%  15.35%  14.75%        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                            
((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  10.20%  10.12%  10.41%  9.88%  9.35%        
                             
Total assets (A) $17,627,192  $17,240,241  $16,398,804  $16,549,758  $16,895,406         
Total stockholders’ equity (B)  2,696,189   2,645,204   2,605,758   2,540,799   2,492,146         
Goodwill (C)  973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025         
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  27,886   29,307   30,728   32,149   33,569         