Insights on the Gene Expression Analysis Global Market to 2026 - by Products & Services, Technology, Capacity, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene expression analysis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Gene expression analysis (GEA) is the method of extracting data from a gene to investigate the behaviour of biological systems. It involves different processes such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational modification of protein and RNA splicing. The data obtained from this analysis is used for the production of proteins, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and various microbiological products. They are further utilized for the development of new drugs and improving the existing diagnostic methods. GEA is now widely considered to be essential in explaining the mechanisms that cause numerous medical ailments, owing to which it finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking, toxicology and diagnostics.



The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gene expression analysis market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Products & Services:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gene expression analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene expression analysis market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the products & services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global gene expression analysis market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Products & Services

6.1 Consumables

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Services

7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.3 DNA Microarray

7.4 Sanger Sequencing

7.5 Others

8 Market Breakup by Capacity

8.1 Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

8.2 High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies

9.2 Academic Institutes and Research Centers

9.3 Others

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 France

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.7 Others

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.6 Indonesia

10.3.7 Others

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.4 Columbia

10.4.5 Chile

10.4.6 Peru

10.4.7 Others

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Iran

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.5 Others

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies

15.3.2 BGI

15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

15.3.4 Eurofins Scientific

15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

15.3.6 GE Healthcare

15.3.7 Illumina Inc.

15.3.8 Oxford Gene Technology

15.3.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

15.3.10 Perkinelmer Inc.

15.3.11 Qiagen N.V.

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0h8dy