Global Razor Blade Market to garner $2.35 billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global razor blade market generated $2.18 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $2.35 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Preference as a cost-effective shaving method and the rise of the grooming industry drive the growth of the global razor blade market. However, surge in popularity of substitute products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of nanotech precision blades presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Razor Blade Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6828?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of razor blades were hampered due to close down of factories due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, raw material shortages occurred and the supply chain was disrupted. However, production activities resumed and the supply chain was restored during the post-lockdown as restrictions were lifted off.

As hair-cutting saloons, spas, and shops were closed due to government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, the demand for razor blades increased for domestic use. Consumers preferred online channels for ordering and procuring the blades.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global razor blade market based on type, blade material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6828

Based on type, the double edge segment accounted for the highest market share, holding around four-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the single edge segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global razor blade market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 1.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6828

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global razor blade market analyzed in the research include BIC, Edgewell, Dorco, Kaili Razor, Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd., Lord International Corporation, Kai Company Ltd., Procter & Gamble, and Supermax.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.