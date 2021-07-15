Nutra Pharma Engages Government Affairs Consulting Firm

Plantation, Florida, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® , Pet Pain-Away ™ , Luxury Feet ™ and Equine Pain-Away ™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that they had engaged the Washington DC-based government affairs consulting firm, Vitello Consulting . The firm will work with elected officials as well as governmental agencies to increase the awareness of Nutra Pharma’s products and technologies with the goal of improving sales, garnering grants and potentially speeding drug applications.

“We are excited to work with Vitello Consulting as our liaisons with governmental agencies and elected officials,” explained Rik J Deitsch, Chairman and CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. “We have high hopes that this relationship will allow us to get our products into the hands of the people that need them most. This includes our Veterans in chronic pain,” he continued. “One of the first projects for this new relationship will be working with the Veterans Administration to pave the way into VA hospitals and clinics. They will also help us navigate government bureaucracies that include the FDA, the SEC and buyers on the Federal Supply Schedule,” he concluded.

Nutra Pharma has several projects in front of governmental agencies at this time. The Company has previously announced their work with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) on their potential nerve agent counter-measures. Nutra Pharma had also been granted Orphan Designation by the FDA for their Multiple Sclerosis drug, RPI-78M and has stated plans to move the drug into clinical trials.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Nutra Pharma”, commented Frank Vitello, president of Vitello Consulting. “The pipeline Rik and his team have developed has them positioned for immediate success, and I’m confident that together we’ll cross the goal line on a number of these projects in the coming months,” he concluded.

Nyloxin® is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever for the relief of pain without impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin® offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. Nyloxin® has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies.

RPI-78M was originally derived from an extract of cobra venom and is an antagonist of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The drug has a remarkably low toxicity with a very large therapeutic window. Scientific publications have demonstrated that native and modified neurotoxins can protect nerve cells from early cell death. Furthermore, it is expected that RPI-78M may be beneficial in neuromuscular disorders where the activity of nicotinic acetylcholine receptor has been compromised. The proprietary technology is covered by patents describing the application and use of RPI-78M in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Vitello Consulting is a full-service government affairs consulting firm assisting clients whose concerns and interests intersect with the United States Congress, federal agencies, foreign governments, and international regulatory organizations. We have successfully led legislative and policy efforts at the federal and state level, managed issue campaigns nationally and locally, aided clients with new ventures and acquisitions, market penetration, and in developing branding and partnering opportunities.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The engagement of Vitello Consulting should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company’s common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.