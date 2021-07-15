Gilly Hicks Introduces Gender-Inclusive Assortment Plus New Physical and Digital Experiences as Part of Brand Growth Strategy

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilly Hicks, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) portfolio, today announced steps in its growth strategy, including an expanded product assortment, a new store prototype and digital experience, and a reimagined brand purpose. As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is now more gender-inclusive; the brand is introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colors that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity. These products align with the brand’s updated purpose of giving Gen Z their daily dose of happy. Additionally, Gilly Hicks is introducing its new Future Stretch fabric, which is designed to accommodate a variety of body types. Customers can shop the full lines exclusively in Gilly Hicks and Hollister stores, as well as www.gillyhicks.com and www.holllisterco.com.



In addition to the expanded assortment, Gilly Hicks is introducing a new standalone store concept. The new Gilly Hicks store, which is located at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio, is the first of its kind and the only current standalone location. Opportunities for additional standalone stores will be evaluated in the future. Select Gilly Hicks side-by-side within Hollister locations have been refreshed to provide the same brand experience as the standalone store; these in-store experiences feature a welcoming atmosphere where product is merchandised by fabric and end-use rather than separated by gender to provide a comfortable, seamless shopping experience for all. Gilly Hicks carveout locations in Hollister stores are expected to be enhanced soon.

To celebrate its new purpose of bringing a daily dose of happy, Gilly Hicks is also giving away $100,000 to help customers rediscover what makes them smile. Now through July 31, fans in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. can leave a comment on the new Gilly Hicks Instagram page, @gillyhicks, sharing what takes them to their happy place – such as a physical location, a state of mind, or a group of loved ones. Gilly Hicks will award five participants $20,000 each to spend on whatever makes their happy place a reality. Customers should visit @gillyhicks to enter and view the complete rules.

“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter for Gilly Hicks. From its global reintroduction in 2017, to last year’s addition of our highly successful Gilly Go activewear line, to providing matching underwear, loungewear and activewear that can be worn by all genders – the brand has continued to evolve to best meet our customers’ needs,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Today, the brand is celebrating a new purpose focused on helping Gen Z, which is the most stressed-out generation, find their happy place with a renewed focus on wellness and mindfulness. The new product, digital experience, stores and our recent investments in talent further demonstrate our commitment to Gilly as a key part of our company’s long-term growth strategy.”

For more information, follow Gilly Hicks on Instagram, @gillyhicks, or visit www.gillyhicks.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Gilly Hicks

At Gilly Hicks, we know everyone has their own unique happy place. We exist to help you find yours. Gilly Hicks is an underwear, activewear and loungewear brand designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy.

Gilly Hicks is housed within the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) portfolio and is sold exclusively in Gilly Hicks and Hollister stores, as well as www.gillyhicks.com and www.hollisterco.com globally.

About Hollister

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

