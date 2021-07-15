Iveda Announces Engagement with a PCAOB Auditor to Uplist Back to OTCQB Fully Reporting Status

MESA, Ariz., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTC: IVDA), the worldwide solution provider of IvedaAI™ intelligent video search technology, Sentir® video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint™ and IvedaHome™ IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the engagement of BF Borgers CPA PC to conduct audits under PCAOB Standards as required of its financial statements for the prior two years in preparation for uplisting to a fully reporting status with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



BF Borgers CPA PC, with over 100 Audit Clients, has built its reputable practice by providing exceptional services to its clients through a commitment to its culture and values based on the three underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness and quality. BF Borgers CPA PC performs 10-K audits and 10-Q quarterly reviews according to PCAOB standards for many publicly traded companies around the world that are listed on OTC, NASDAQ and NYSE.



The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (also known as the PCAOB) is a private-sector, nonprofit corporation created by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee accounting professionals who provide independent audit reports for publicly traded companies. The PCAOB seeks to establish and maintain high quality auditing and related professional practice standards for audits of public companies and other issuers and broker-dealers in support of its mission to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

Iveda’s goals are to elevate its position in the public market, starting with its recent Current Pink Sheet status achievement, and to increase its visibility to a wider range of long-term investors as reflected by recent private placements that improve its tangible asset position. As the Company’s financials already meet the U.S. GAAP standards with recent filings, the Company is determined to complete the full audit in a timely manner for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. This will achieve another corporate milestone in Iveda’s strategic plan.

“As we communicate with the audit committee and management of Iveda, I am pleased to confirm our understanding of the services we are to provide for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 as required by the OTC Markets to obtain a fully reporting status,” stated Ben Borgers, managing director of BF Borgers CPA PC.

“Iveda is constantly on the move with exciting achievements every day from new revenues to new products and new technologies. With the engagement of BF Borgers CPA PC, we demonstrate our commitment to our existing shareholders while continuing our path to the next stage of growth with more transparency, accountability and the determination to constantly evolve,” commented David Ly, CEO of Iveda.

###

Iveda and Sentir are registered trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. IvedaAI, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome are trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Iveda

Iveda® (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit: www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions, www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.



About BF Borgers CPA, PC

Since its inception in 2009, BF Borgers CPA PC has established itself as a leader in the audit, accounting, tax services, financial forecasting, business evaluation and management services. The company offers key component to delivering high-quality and personal service dedicated to assessing clients’ unique needs. For more information visit: http://www.bfbcpa.us

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda’s business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Iveda

Luz A. Berg

Chief Marketing Officer & GM

Tel: +1(480) 307-8700

Email: lberg@iveda.com

or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646) 801-2803

Email: IVDA@dgipl.com